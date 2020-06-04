



Inivata and Collaborators to Present New Data from the RaDaR™ Assay at

AACR Virtual Annual Meeting II

Data will showcase capabilities of newly launched liquid biopsy assay for the detection of residual disease and recurrence

Research Triangle Park, NC, USA and Cambridge, UK, 04 June, 2020 -- Inivata, a leader in liquid biopsy, announces the presentation of new data supporting the Company’s newly launched RaDaR™ assay at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting II, taking place on 22-24 June 2020.

Posters will showcase RaDaR’s capabilities in the detection and monitoring of residual disease and recurrence in the plasma samples of patients previously diagnosed with cancer. RaDaR is a personalized assay that tracks a set of up to 48 tumor-specific variants in a patient using a liquid biopsy with exceptional sensitivity, allowing both detection of residual disease following curative intent or definitive treatment, and early detection of relapse. With a turnaround time of seven calendar days for monitoring, RaDaR will be added to the range of assays offered through Inivata’s CAP/ CLIA lab.

Abstracts are available now on the AACR website . The accompanying posters will be available to view during the conference via the AACR e-poster site, together with audio descriptions. Sessions will run from 9:00am - 6:00pm EDT on both days.

Details of the abstracts are as follows:

Title: Sensitive detection of ctDNA in early stage non-small cell lung cancer patients with a personalized sequencing assay

Session: PO.CL11.08 - Circulating Markers 1

Timing: 22 June, 9.00am - 6.00pm EDT

Abstract No: 735 / 29

Link to abstract

Title: Analytical development of the RaDaR™ assay, a highly sensitive and specific assay for the monitoring of minimal residual disease

Session: PO.CL11.10 - Circulating Markers 3

Timing: 22 June, 9.00am - 6.00pm EDT

Abstract No: 3097 / 7

Link to abstract

Clive Morris, Chief Executive Officer of Inivata, commented: “These new data highlight the strength of our approach to the detection of residual disease. The RaDaR assay brings a level of sensitivity that exceeds current fixed panel approaches and offers the potential to have a significant impact on clinical research. We look forward to continuing our engagement with pharmaceutical companies to bring the benefits of RaDaR to clinical studies and to patients.”

The virtual meeting is free to attend, though attendees must register in advance at www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2020/ .

