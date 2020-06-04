Dublin, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Project Portfolio Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Offering, by Deployment, by Enterprise Size, by End Use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global project portfolio management market size is anticipated to reach USD 11.4 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.4% from 2020 to 2027.



The growing trend of bring your own device (BYOD) among businesses is expected to improve employee productivity and real-time project monitoring, thereby, making it feasible to implement project portfolio management (PPM) solutions. Multi-regional businesses are fueling the demand for project portfolio management solutions to foster effective decision-making and prevent complexities. Extensive use of PPM solutions in data analytics to offer convenient services to customers at low costs in the BFSI and IT and telecom sectors is anticipated to drive the market growth.



The global rise in urbanization and digitization has made businesses to switch toward using technology driven solutions to meet the rapid pace of business growth. Emerging businesses that adopt cloud-based services, mainly in developing economies such as Asia Pacific, are expected to fuel the PPM market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, facilities such as low setup costs, improved security, and increased collaboration opportunities, provided by the cloud-based solutions are expected to increase business productivity and overall growth of an organization.



Project-intensive organizations across different industry verticals have recognized the advantages of the PPM solution and have employed it to automate and simplify several operations and efficiently manage project lifespan. The PPM solution offers managers and organizations with the capability to see the big picture, confirming the use of best practices, principles, solutions, and standards during the project lifespan. For organizations handling multiple simultaneous projects, the PPM solution allows the right set of resources to complete them on defined budget and deadline. Thus, the benefits offered by PPM solutions are propelling the growth of this market.



Project Portfolio Management Market Report Highlights

With the evolving business requirements, customers are looking for innovative solutions and services to manage their IT infrastructure, leading to companies adopting various support services. Hence, the service segment is anticipated to grow at a faster pace by 2027

The cloud management segment is anticipated to witness high adoption over the forecast period, as the deployment of cloud-based solutions stimulates easy service delivery owing to their virtual presence that aids organizations in accessing data anytime, across connected devices

The Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) segment is expected to witness a high growth rate over the forecast period owing to rapid growth of SMEs in emerging economies such as India and China and increasing proliferation of IT services

The BFSI segment is expected to grow at a rapid rate over the forecast period due to increasing complexity in banking operations owing to increased multi-regional operations and outsourcing activities

The project portfolio management market demand in Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow remarkably by 2027, due to emerging SMEs and increasing adoption of BYOD culture in the region

The key industry participants include Broadcom, Celoxis Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Changepoint Corporation, HP Development Company, L.P, Service Now, Planview Corporation, Planisware, Microsoft, Oracle, and Workfront, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Project Portfolio Management Market - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2016 - 2027

2.2 Global Project Portfolio Management Market, 2016 - 2027

2.2.1 Global project portfolio management market, by offering, 2016 - 2027

2.2.2 Global project portfolio management market, by service, 2016 - 2027

2.2.3 Global project portfolio management market, by deployment, 2016 - 2027

2.2.4 Global project portfolio management market, by enterprise size, 2016 - 2027

2.2.5 Global project portfolio management market, by end use, 2016 - 2027



Chapter 3 Project Portfolio Management Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 Project Portfolio Management Market - Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Vendor landscape

3.4 Project Portfolio Management Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Increasing popularity of cloud-based software

3.4.1.2 Growing BYOD trend among enterprises

3.4.2 Market challenge analysis

3.4.2.1 Security threats involved in cloud-based platforms

3.5 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.6 Project Portfolio Management Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7 Project Portfolio Management Market - Company Market Share Analysis, 2019

3.7.1 Pricing overview - 2018

3.8 Project Portfolio Management Market - PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 Project Portfolio Management Offering Outlook

4.1 Project Portfolio Management Market Share By Offering, 2019

4.2 Software

4.2.1 Project portfolio management software market, 2016 - 2027

4.3 Service

4.3.1 Project portfolio management service market, 2016 - 2027



Chapter 5 Project Portfolio Management Service Outlook

5.1 Project Portfolio Management Market Share By Service, 2019

5.2 Integration & deployment

5.2.1 Project portfolio management service market, 2016 - 2027

5.3 Support & maintenance

5.3.1 Project portfolio management service market, 2016 - 2027

5.4 Training & consulting

5.4.1 Project portfolio management service market, 2016 - 2027



Chapter 6 Project Portfolio Management Deployment Outlook

6.1 Project Portfolio Management Market Share By Deployment, 2019

6.2 Cloud

6.2.1 Cloud project portfolio management market, 2016 - 2027

6.3 On-premise

6.3.1 On-premise project portfolio management market, 2016 - 2027



Chapter 7 Project Portfolio Management Enterprise Size Outlook

7.1 Project Portfolio Management Market Share By Enterprise Size, 2019

7.2 Large Enterprise

7.2.1 Project portfolio management market in large enterprise, 2016 - 2027

7.3 Small & Medium Enterprise

7.3.1 Project portfolio management market in small & medium enterprise, 2016 - 2027



Chapter 8 Project Portfolio Management End Use Outlook

8.1 Project Portfolio Management Market Share By End Use, 2019

8.2 BFSI

8.2.1 Project portfolio management market in BFSI, 2016 - 2027

8.3 Government

8.3.1 Project portfolio management market in government, 2016 - 2027

8.4 Engineering & Construction

8.4.1 Project portfolio management market in engineering & construction, 2016 - 2027

8.5 Healthcare

8.5.1 Project portfolio management market in healthcare, 2016 - 2027

8.6 IT & Telecom

8.6.1 Project portfolio management market in IT & Telecom, 2016 - 2027

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Project portfolio management market in other end use, 2016 - 2027



Chapter 9 Project Portfolio Management Regional Outlook

9.1 Project Portfolio Management Market Share By Region, 2019

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.6 MEA



Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Broadcom

10.1.1 Company overview

10.1.2 Financial performance

10.1.3 Product benchmarking

10.1.4 Strategic initiatives

10.2 Celoxis Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

10.3 Changepoint Corporation

10.4 HP Development Company, L.P.

10.5 Microsoft

10.6 Oracle

10.7 Planisware

10.8 Planview, Inc.

10.9 Service Now

10.10 Workfront, Inc.



