On 12 March, Kvika banki and Íslandsbanki as market makers for Marel on Nasdaq Iceland notified Marel that in light of unusual circumstances in the financial markets they reserved the right to deviate from the market making agreements concerning prices and spread while such circumstances are in place.



Kvika banki and Íslandsbanki have now notified Marel that the circumstances no longer call for deviation from the agreements and in light of this the provisions concerning prices and spread will be reactivated.

Investor Relations

For further information, please contact Marel Investor Relations via email IR@marel.com and tel. +354 563 8001.

About Marel

Marel (NASDAQ: MAREL; AEX: MAREL) is a leading global provider of advanced food processing equipment, systems, software and services to the poultry, meat and fish industries. Our united team of 6,300 employees in over 30 countries delivered around EUR 1.3 billion in revenues in 2019. Annually, Marel invests around 6% of revenues in innovation. By continuously transforming food processing, we enable our customers to increase yield and throughput, ensure food safety and improve sustainability in food production. Marel was listed on NASDAQ Iceland in 1992 and dual-listed on Euronext Amsterdam in June 2019.