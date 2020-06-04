Dublin, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Understanding the Impact of COVID-19 on the GCC Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Like other economies, countries in the GCC have been rendered vulnerable by the COVID-19 pandemic. Wholesale and retail trade, transportation and storage, and finance and insurance, which accounted for nearly 50% of Dubai's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2018, have all been affected. In the oil and gas industry, plunging jet fuel demand and higher oil production by Saudi Arabia in April threaten to push crude oil prices to a 17-year low in Q2 2020. However, it is not that everyone and everything is capsizing. Some industries in the region have made gains and exciting opportunities are emerging, while careful risk mitigation strategies are helping others chart a new course for the future.
Based on dynamic, real-time updates, the analyst's research indicates that COVID-19 could play out in three ways:
Regardless, the duration and severity of COVID-19's impact on economies and sectors will undoubtedly vary. Companies would do well to set in motion a look ahead, anticipate, and adjust roadmap. Over the short term, companies should explore supply chain diversification and leverage new opportunities arising from changing customer demands. Over the long term, product and service portfolio diversification will be critical to ensuring greater resilience.
Externally, strengthening brand equity and shifting sales channels online will be strategically important. Internally, adopting technologies that support workplace and operational continuity will enable companies to hit the ground running once the COVID-19 crisis abates.
This study examines which industries are thriving, surviving, and struggling during the pandemic. It considers the best practices that some companies have already put in place in response to the crisis and looks at actions that participants in numerous industries can take now to respond, recover, and thrive in the long term.
Key Topics Covered:
1. The Changed Economic Growth Environment
2. Impact on the Industrial Sector
3. Impact on the ICT Industry
4. Impact on the Food and Beverage Industry
5. Impact on the Mobility Industry
6. Impact on the Transport and Logistics Industry
7. Impact on the Healthcare Industry
8. Impact on the Metals Industry
9. Impact on the Chemicals Industry
10. Risk Mitigation Strategies for the GCC Region
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m8cpbj
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: