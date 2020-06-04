Dublin, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disposable Medical Linen Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The disposable medical linen market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019-2025.
The global disposable medical linen market is majorly driven by the growing demand for safety and hygiene standards to prevent the risk of cross-contamination and infections in healthcare settings. Hospitals, diagnostic centers, and standalone clinics are the major end-users of disposable medical linens. The demand is growing from countries such as China, Japan, and India as these countries are witnessing a boom in commercial healthcare settings and the increasing shift in consumer behavior toward personal hygiene.
Besides, the growing number of surgical procedures is fueling the market growth. However, one of the main factors driving the demand growth for the disposable medical linen industry is the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which has been designated a global pandemic by the WHO. While maintaining personal hygiene is recommended as the best remedy to prevent the spread of the virus, healthcare practitioners are insisting on the use of disposable medical linens, which has significantly increased the demand for disposable products across the globe.
Key Questions Answered:
This research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, end-user, distribution, and geography. The bed linen segment is expected to reach a revenue value of over $2 billion by 2025. The sale of bed linen in the US witnessed a spike of 101% in March 2020. As the reusability of blankets in hospitals increases laundry expenditures, the trend of opting for disposable medical blankets is growing. The growing number of hospital admissions has significantly increased the application of healthcare-associated accessories, especially disposable medical linen. Moreover, the hospital acquired infections (HAI), and low direct cross-contamination possibilities is another factor driving the application of medical linens.
In 2019, the disposable hospital linen market dominated with a share of over 53%. Hospitals are one of the prime end-users of disposable medical linen. There has been a tremendous increase in the demand for disposable hospital bed sheets around the globe. This trend is likely to prevail during the forecast period, thereby providing significant growth opportunities for vendors. Moreover, hospital linens increase the risk of cross-contamination and infections; hence the disposable hospital linen market size is expected to increase drastically in the coming years.
Disposable medical linens are primarily sold via wholesale and retail distribution channels. The channels include dealers, distributors, other retail stores, and drug stores worldwide. They are also available on e-commerce portals and online direct-to-consumer stores. Over 75% of disposable medical linens are manufactured as per the demand. Disposable bed sheets manufacturers ensure that manufacturing facilities are legitimate and follow low-cost manufacturing practices to produce price-competitive products. The products are then exported to several regions where they are sold via several distribution channels.
The growth in North America is mainly attributed to the increasing incidence of several acute and chronic diseases. The surge in the volume of surgeries, the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure, and the increased awareness of safety and hygiene practices have increased the demand for disposable linens.
The market in this region is characterized by high penetration of advanced treatment solutions for chronic and acute diseases. Also, with the favorable government financial support for several surgical procedures, resulting in higher uptake of surgeries and demand for disposable medical linen.
A growing number of ailments, pandemics, and epidemics, coupled with the increase in surgical procedures, is likely to contribute to the high adoption of disposable medical linens. However, supportive policy guidelines to prevent infections or complications can improve a gamechanger for the market.
The Asia Pacific market is the third-largest market, followed by North America and Europe. The increasing middle-class population in APAC is driving the market growth in the region. China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and India are the leading revenue-generating region in the market.
The global disposable medical linen market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of local and global market players. Medline and Haines are the key leading vendors in the market. The competition is based in terms of features such as quality, quantity, innovation, and price. The rapidly changing technological environment could adversely affect vendors as customers expect continual innovations and extra emphasis on hygiene and clean products.
Hospital linen bedsheet manufacturers can be forced to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence during the forecast period. The market competition is expected to intensify further with an increase in product/service extensions, innovations, and M&As. Global players can grow inorganically by acquiring regional or local players in the future. Further, companies with better technical and financial resources can develop innovative products with respect to material use and ease of wearing.
Prominent Vendors
Other Prominent Vendors
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Healthcare Overview
7.2 Overview
7.3 Disposable Vs Reusable Medical Linen Before Covid 19
7.4 Expected Spike And Downfall In Demand
8 Impact of COVID-19
8.1 Overview
8.1 COVID-19 Impact On Global Trade
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Spike In Demand Post COVID-19
9.2 Rising Geriatric Population
9.3 Growing Fear Of Associated Risks With Reusable Linen
10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Increasing Patient Base Due To Rise In Various Diseases
10.2 Increased Chances Of Epidemic Or Pandemic Outbreaks
10.3 Rising Number Of Healthcare-Associated Infections
11 Market Restraints
11.1 Concerns Regarding Disposal Of Waste
11.2 High Cost Due To Lesser Adoption Of Products
11.3 Increasing Labor Cost And Cost Trade-Offs
12 Value Chain Analysis
12.1 Value Chain Overview
13 Market Landscape
13.1 Market Overview
13.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3 COVID-19 Impact On Disposable Medical Linen Market
13.4 Impact On Supply Chain Due To COVID 19
13.5 Market By Geography
13.6 Market By Product
13.7 Market By End-Users
13.8 Five Forces Analysis
14 Product
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Bed Linen
14.4 Surgical & Hygiene Linen
14.5 Liveries
14.6 Others
15 End-User
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Hospitals
15.4 Diagnostic Centers
15.5 Nursing Care Facilities
15.6 Standalone Clinics
16 Distribution Channels
16.1 Market Overview
17 Geography
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Geographic Overview
18 North America
18.1 Market Overview
18.2 PEST ANALYSIS
18.3 Market Size & Forecast
18.4 Market By Product
18.5 Market By End User
18.6 Key Countries
18.7 US
18.8 Canada
19 Europe
19.1 Market Overview
19.2 Pest Analysis
19.3 Market Size & Forecast
19.4 Market By Product
19.5 Market By End User
19.6 Key Countries
19.7 Germany
19.8 UK
19.9 France
19.10 Italy
19.11 Spain
20 APAC
20.1 Market Overview
20.2 PEST Analysis
20.3 Market Size & Forecast
20.4 Market By Product
20.5 Market By End User
20.6 Key Countries
20.7 China
20.8 Japan
20.9 India
20.10 Australia
20.11 South Korea
21 Latin America
21.1 Market Overview
21.2 PEST Analysis
21.3 Market Size & Forecast
21.4 Market By Product
21.5 Market By End User
21.6 Key Countries
21.7 Brazil
21.8 Mexico
21.9 Argentina
22 Middle East & Africa
22.1 Market Overview
22.2 PEST Analysis
22.3 Market Size & Forecast
22.4 Market By Product
22.5 Market By End User
22.6 Key Countries
22.7 Saudi Arabia
22.8 Iran
22.9 South Africa
23 Competitive Landscape
23.1 Competitive Overview
24 Key Company Profiles
24.1 Medline Industries
24.2 Hygeco Group
24.3 Hartmann Group
24.4 Haines
24.5 Cardinal Health
24.6 Mlnlycke Health Care (INVESTOR AB)
24.7 The 3M Company
24.8 ECOLAB
25 Other Prominent Vendors
25.1 Karam Green Bags
25.2 INTCO Medical
25.3 Salius Pharma
25.4 Z Plus Disposable
25.5 Wuhan Morntrip (Xiantao Tongda Non-Woven Products)
25.6 Kwality Healthcare
25.7 Om Sai Enterprises
25.8 Bellcross Industries
25.9 Hebei Guiping Medical Equipment
25.10 RFI Creations
25.11 Erenler Medikal
25.12 Franz Mensch
25.13 Dispotech
25.14 Sri Vishnu Industries
25.15 S And T Healthcare Technologies
25.16 Lohmann & Rauscher
25.17 Halyard Health
25.18 Priontex
25.19 Medica Europe
25.20 AB Kronoby Fatex
25.21 Encompass Group
25.22 Healthcare Wholesale Linen
25.23 Narang Medical
25.24 Paradise Pillow
25.25 Hopkins Medical Products
25.26 Kse Suppliers
25.27 Atd-American
25.28 Plasti Surge Industries
25.29 VI PHA CO
25.30 GRAHAM MEDICAL
25.31 SABIC
25.32 HENRY SCHEIN
25.33 TEQLER
25.34 W.SHNGEN
25.35 Nitras Medical (Nitras Safety Products)
25.36 Shalex Overseas
25.37 Changzhou Care-De Sanitary Material
26 Report Summary
26.1 Key Takeaways
26.2 Strategic Recommendations
27 Quantitative Summary
27.1 Geography
27.2 North America
27.3 Europe
27.4 APAC
27.5 Middle East & Africa
27.6 Latin America
27.7 Product
27.8 End-User
28 Appendix
28.1 Abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2n8j9y
