Dublin, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Gloves Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The medical gloves market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 15% during the period 2019-2025.
The global medical gloves market is growing at a healthy rate. The growth can be attributed to the growing demand for safety and hygiene standards to prevent the risk of contamination and infections in healthcare settings during medical and treatment measures. The growth in surgical procedures for several diseases and potential risk reduction for surgical site infection (SSI) is likely to fuel the market growth.
Health care professionals will continue to demand the latest medical gloves to treat acute and chronic diseases, which will promote safe and effective treatment outcomes. The emergence of new pandemic challenges such as COVID-19 will drive the future growth of the market. A strong preference for non-powdered medical gloves is also likely to drive future market growth.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the medical gloves market during the forecast period:
The study considers the present scenario of the medical gloves market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market. The research report covers the market in terms of revenue and volume forecast.
Key Questions Answered
This research report includes a detailed segmentation by Material, Application, Category, End-user, and geography. The nitrile gloves segment is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for nitrile gloves is increasing due to the number of benefits, including alleviating allergies and increased chemical and puncture resistance. Manufacturers are preparing nitrile ones as comfortable as latex with improved quality. Hence, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on developing a new type of accelerator-free nitrile gloves. They contain less chemicals and are stronger than traditional nitrile ones without compromising comfort. With the ongoing shift from latex to nitrile, manufacturers reported high sales from nitrile gloves in 2019.
The North American market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 15% during the period 2019-2025. The region is characterized by high penetration of advanced treatment solutions for chronic and acute diseases, advancements in material such as latex-free non-allergic gloves. With the favorable government financial support for several surgical procedures results in the higher uptake of surgeries as well as surgical gloves.
North America offers tremendous growth opportunities; therefore, the market is expected to continue to grow during the upcoming period. The US is the major revenue contributor to the global market. The country holds the highest value due to better healthcare facilities and medical coverage and spending. The US medical gloves market is growing at a significant rate and is likely to grow during the forecast period.
The global medical gloves market share is very fragmented and is highly competitive, and dynamic characterized by the presence of many global, regional, and local vendors. The vendors are offering a diverse range of medical gloves for both examination and surgical applications. Large and diversified companies accounts for major shares. Also, most key players - Top Glove, Ansell, Kossan Rubber Industries, Hartalega Holdings, Supermax - have demonstrated consistent growth over the last few years.
Prominent Vendors
Other Prominent Vendors
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
4.4 Markey Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Medical Gloves: An Overview
7.2 Medical Gloves: Market Snapshot
8 COVID-19 Impact On Global Medical Gloves Market
8.1 Overview
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Emergence Of New Pandemic Challenge
9.2 Growing Demand For Non-Powdered Medical Gloves
9.3 Emphasis On Stringent Health Regulations Across Regions
10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Rising Incidence Of Acute And Chronic Diseases Globally
10.2 Growing Number Of Surgical Procedures
10.3 Increasing Focus On Safety And Hygiene Standards
10.4 Surge In Use Of Double Gloving
11 Market Restraints
11.1 Threat From Counterfeit Medical Gloves
11.2 Risks & Complications Associated With Medical Gloves
11.3 Intense Competition Coupled With Pricing Pressure
11.4 Escalating Risk Of Reuse Of Medical Gloves In LMICS
12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3 Five Forces Analysis
13 Material
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Nitrile Medical Gloves
13.4 Latex Medical Gloves
13.5 Neoprene Medical Gloves
13.6 Vinyl Medical Gloves
13.7 Other Medical Gloves
14 Application
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Examination Gloves
14.4 Surgical Gloves
15 Category
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Non-Powdered/Powder-Free Medical Gloves
15.4 Powdered
16 End-User
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Hospitals
16.4 Diagnostic Laboratories
16.5 ASCS
16.6 Clinics
16.7 Others
17 Geography
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Geographic Overview
18 North America
18.1 Market Overview
18.2 Market Size & Forecast (Volume & Revenue)
18.3 Application Segmentation
18.4 Material Segmentation
18.5 Key Countries
19 Europe
19.1 Market Overview
19.2 Market Size & Forecast (Volume & Revenue)
19.3 Application Segmentation
19.4 Material Segmentation
19.5 Key Countries
20 APAC
20.1 Market Overview
20.2 Market Size & Forecast (Volume & Revenue)
20.3 Application Segmentation
20.4 Material Segmentation
20.6 Key Countries
21 Latin America
21.1 Market Overview
21.2 Market Size & Forecast (Volume & Revenue)
21.3 Application Segmentation
21.4 Material Segmentation
21.5 Key Countries
22 Middle East & Africa
22.1 Market Overview
22.2 Market Size & Forecast (Volume & Revenue)
22.3 Application Segmentation
22.4 Material Segmentation
22.5 Key Countries
23 Competitive Landscape
23.1 Competition Overview
23.2 Market Share Analysis
24 Key Company Profiles
24.1 Top Glove
24.2 Ansell
24.3 Kossan Rubber Industries
24.4 Hartalega Holdings
24.5 Semperit
24.6 Cardinal Health
24.7 Supermax
24.8 B. Braun Melsungen
25 Other Prominent Vendors
25.1 Acteon
25.2 Adventa Health
25.3 AKZENTA International
25.4 AlboLand
25.5 ASID Bonz
25.6 Berner International
25.7 Body Products
25.8 BSN medical
25.9 CEABIS
25.10 DIDACTIC
25.11 Demophorius Healthcare
25.12 Elcya
25.13 Erenler Medikal
25.14 Franz Mensch
25.15 Gemma
25.16 Hepro.us
25.17 HUM Gmbh
25.18 Hygeco
25.19 Intco Medical
25.20 International Biomedical
25.21 KALTEK
25.22 Kanam Latex Industries
25.23 Kimberly-Clark
25.24 Leboo Healthcare Products
25.25 Low Derma
25.26 medadv
25.27 Medicom
25.28 medibase
25.29 Mlnlycke Health Care
25.30 MRK Healthcare
25.31 Neomedic
25.32 Owens & Minor
25.33 Pidegree Industrial
25.34 Polyco Healthline
25.35 RFB Latex
25.36 Riverstone Holdings
25.37 Robinson Healthcare
25.38 SHIELD Scientific
25.39 Smart Glove
25.40 Sri Trang Agro-Industry
25.41 TROGE MEDICAL
25.42 Unigloves
25.43 Winmed Group
25.44 WRP Asia Pacific
25.45 Wujiang Evergreen
25.46 YTY Group
26 Report Summary
26.1 Key Takeaways
26.2 Strategic Recommendations
27 Quantitative Summary
27.1 Material By Volume
27.2 Material By Revenue
27.4 Application By Volume
27.5 Application By Revenue
27.6 Category By Volume
27.7 Category By Revenue
27.8 End-User By Volume
27.9 End-User By Revenue
27.1 Geography By Volume
27.11 Geography By Revenue
27.12 North America: Application Segmentation By Volume
27.13 North America: Application Segmentation By Revenue
27.14 North America: Material Segmentation By Volume
27.15 North America: Material Segmentation By Revenue
27.16 Europe: Application Segmentation By Volume
27.17 Europe: Application Segmentation By Revenue
27.18 Europe: Material Segmentation By Volume
27.19 Europe: Material Segmentation By Revenue
27.2 APAC: Application Segmentation By Volume
27.21 APAC: Application Segmentation By Revenue
27.22 APAC: Material Segmentation By Volume
27.23 APAC: Material Segmentation By Revenue
27.24 Latin America: Application Segmentation By Volume
27.25 Latin America: Application Segmentation By Revenue
27.26 Latin America: Material Segmentation By Volume
27.27 Latin America: Material Segmentation By Revenue
27.28 Middle East & Africa: Application Segmentation By Volume
27.29 Middle East & Africa: Application Segmentation By Revenue
27.3 Middle East & Africa: Material Segmentation By Volume
27.31 Middle East & Africa: Material Segmentation By Revenue
28 Appendix
