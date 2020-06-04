Dublin, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Gloves Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The medical gloves market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 15% during the period 2019-2025.



The global medical gloves market is growing at a healthy rate. The growth can be attributed to the growing demand for safety and hygiene standards to prevent the risk of contamination and infections in healthcare settings during medical and treatment measures. The growth in surgical procedures for several diseases and potential risk reduction for surgical site infection (SSI) is likely to fuel the market growth.



Health care professionals will continue to demand the latest medical gloves to treat acute and chronic diseases, which will promote safe and effective treatment outcomes. The emergence of new pandemic challenges such as COVID-19 will drive the future growth of the market. A strong preference for non-powdered medical gloves is also likely to drive future market growth.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the medical gloves market during the forecast period:

Emergence of New Pandemic Challenge

Progressive Emphasis on Stringent Health Regulations across Regions

Increased Focus on Safety and Hygiene Standards

Growth in Surgical Procedures

The study considers the present scenario of the medical gloves market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market. The research report covers the market in terms of revenue and volume forecast.



Key Questions Answered



What is the market size of the medical gloves market? What are the factors impacting the growth of the disposable gloves market? What are the drivers, trends, and restraints in the market? Who are the leading vendors in the surgical gloves market and what are their market shares? What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the surgical gloves market?



This research report includes a detailed segmentation by Material, Application, Category, End-user, and geography. The nitrile gloves segment is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for nitrile gloves is increasing due to the number of benefits, including alleviating allergies and increased chemical and puncture resistance. Manufacturers are preparing nitrile ones as comfortable as latex with improved quality. Hence, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on developing a new type of accelerator-free nitrile gloves. They contain less chemicals and are stronger than traditional nitrile ones without compromising comfort. With the ongoing shift from latex to nitrile, manufacturers reported high sales from nitrile gloves in 2019.



The North American market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 15% during the period 2019-2025. The region is characterized by high penetration of advanced treatment solutions for chronic and acute diseases, advancements in material such as latex-free non-allergic gloves. With the favorable government financial support for several surgical procedures results in the higher uptake of surgeries as well as surgical gloves.



North America offers tremendous growth opportunities; therefore, the market is expected to continue to grow during the upcoming period. The US is the major revenue contributor to the global market. The country holds the highest value due to better healthcare facilities and medical coverage and spending. The US medical gloves market is growing at a significant rate and is likely to grow during the forecast period.



The global medical gloves market share is very fragmented and is highly competitive, and dynamic characterized by the presence of many global, regional, and local vendors. The vendors are offering a diverse range of medical gloves for both examination and surgical applications. Large and diversified companies accounts for major shares. Also, most key players - Top Glove, Ansell, Kossan Rubber Industries, Hartalega Holdings, Supermax - have demonstrated consistent growth over the last few years.



Prominent Vendors

Top Glove

Kossan Rubber Industries

Hartalega Holdings

Semperit

Cardinal Health

Supermax

Braun Melsungen

Other Prominent Vendors

ACTEON

ADVENTA Health

AKZENTA INTERNATIONAL

AlboLand

ASID BONZ

BERNER International

Body Products

BSN Medical

CEABIS

DIDACTIC

Demophorius Healthcare

Elcya

ERENLER MEDKAL

Franz Mensch

Gemma

Hepro.us

HUM GmbH

Hygeco

Intco Medical

International Biomedical

KALTEK

Kanam Latex Industries

Leboo Healthcare Products

Low Derma

Medadv

Medibase

Mlnlycke Health Care

MRK Healthcare

Neomedic

Pidegree Industrial

Polyco Healthline

RFB Latex

Riverstone Holdings

Robinson Healthcare

SHIELD Scientific

Smart Glove

Sri Trang Agro-Industry

TROGE MEDICAL

Unigloves

Winmed Group

WRP Asia Pacific

Wujiang Evergreen

YTY Group



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.4 Markey Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Medical Gloves: An Overview

7.2 Medical Gloves: Market Snapshot



8 COVID-19 Impact On Global Medical Gloves Market

8.1 Overview



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Emergence Of New Pandemic Challenge

9.2 Growing Demand For Non-Powdered Medical Gloves

9.3 Emphasis On Stringent Health Regulations Across Regions



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Rising Incidence Of Acute And Chronic Diseases Globally

10.2 Growing Number Of Surgical Procedures

10.3 Increasing Focus On Safety And Hygiene Standards

10.4 Surge In Use Of Double Gloving



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Threat From Counterfeit Medical Gloves

11.2 Risks & Complications Associated With Medical Gloves

11.3 Intense Competition Coupled With Pricing Pressure

11.4 Escalating Risk Of Reuse Of Medical Gloves In LMICS



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3 Five Forces Analysis



13 Material

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Nitrile Medical Gloves

13.4 Latex Medical Gloves

13.5 Neoprene Medical Gloves

13.6 Vinyl Medical Gloves

13.7 Other Medical Gloves



14 Application

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Examination Gloves

14.4 Surgical Gloves



15 Category

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Non-Powdered/Powder-Free Medical Gloves

15.4 Powdered



16 End-User

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.3 Hospitals

16.4 Diagnostic Laboratories

16.5 ASCS

16.6 Clinics

16.7 Others



17 Geography

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Geographic Overview



18 North America

18.1 Market Overview

18.2 Market Size & Forecast (Volume & Revenue)

18.3 Application Segmentation

18.4 Material Segmentation

18.5 Key Countries



19 Europe

19.1 Market Overview

19.2 Market Size & Forecast (Volume & Revenue)

19.3 Application Segmentation

19.4 Material Segmentation

19.5 Key Countries



20 APAC

20.1 Market Overview

20.2 Market Size & Forecast (Volume & Revenue)

20.3 Application Segmentation

20.4 Material Segmentation

20.6 Key Countries



21 Latin America

21.1 Market Overview

21.2 Market Size & Forecast (Volume & Revenue)

21.3 Application Segmentation

21.4 Material Segmentation

21.5 Key Countries



22 Middle East & Africa

22.1 Market Overview

22.2 Market Size & Forecast (Volume & Revenue)

22.3 Application Segmentation

22.4 Material Segmentation

22.5 Key Countries



23 Competitive Landscape

23.1 Competition Overview

23.2 Market Share Analysis



24 Key Company Profiles

24.1 Top Glove

24.2 Ansell

24.3 Kossan Rubber Industries

24.4 Hartalega Holdings

24.5 Semperit

24.6 Cardinal Health

24.7 Supermax

24.8 B. Braun Melsungen



25 Other Prominent Vendors

25.1 Acteon

25.2 Adventa Health

25.3 AKZENTA International

25.4 AlboLand

25.5 ASID Bonz

25.6 Berner International

25.7 Body Products

25.8 BSN medical

25.9 CEABIS

25.10 DIDACTIC

25.11 Demophorius Healthcare

25.12 Elcya

25.13 Erenler Medikal

25.14 Franz Mensch

25.15 Gemma

25.16 Hepro.us

25.17 HUM Gmbh

25.18 Hygeco

25.19 Intco Medical

25.20 International Biomedical

25.21 KALTEK

25.22 Kanam Latex Industries

25.23 Kimberly-Clark

25.24 Leboo Healthcare Products

25.25 Low Derma

25.26 medadv

25.27 Medicom

25.28 medibase

25.29 Mlnlycke Health Care

25.30 MRK Healthcare

25.31 Neomedic

25.32 Owens & Minor

25.33 Pidegree Industrial

25.34 Polyco Healthline

25.35 RFB Latex

25.36 Riverstone Holdings

25.37 Robinson Healthcare

25.38 SHIELD Scientific

25.39 Smart Glove

25.40 Sri Trang Agro-Industry

25.41 TROGE MEDICAL

25.42 Unigloves

25.43 Winmed Group

25.44 WRP Asia Pacific

25.45 Wujiang Evergreen

25.46 YTY Group



26 Report Summary

26.1 Key Takeaways

26.2 Strategic Recommendations



27 Quantitative Summary

27.1 Material By Volume

27.2 Material By Revenue

27.4 Application By Volume

27.5 Application By Revenue

27.6 Category By Volume

27.7 Category By Revenue

27.8 End-User By Volume

27.9 End-User By Revenue

27.1 Geography By Volume

27.11 Geography By Revenue

27.12 North America: Application Segmentation By Volume

27.13 North America: Application Segmentation By Revenue

27.14 North America: Material Segmentation By Volume

27.15 North America: Material Segmentation By Revenue

27.16 Europe: Application Segmentation By Volume

27.17 Europe: Application Segmentation By Revenue

27.18 Europe: Material Segmentation By Volume

27.19 Europe: Material Segmentation By Revenue

27.2 APAC: Application Segmentation By Volume

27.21 APAC: Application Segmentation By Revenue

27.22 APAC: Material Segmentation By Volume

27.23 APAC: Material Segmentation By Revenue

27.24 Latin America: Application Segmentation By Volume

27.25 Latin America: Application Segmentation By Revenue

27.26 Latin America: Material Segmentation By Volume

27.27 Latin America: Material Segmentation By Revenue

27.28 Middle East & Africa: Application Segmentation By Volume

27.29 Middle East & Africa: Application Segmentation By Revenue

27.3 Middle East & Africa: Material Segmentation By Volume

27.31 Middle East & Africa: Material Segmentation By Revenue



28 Appendix



