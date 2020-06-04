New York, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Packaged Water 2019 - Key Insights and Drivers Behind the Packaged Water Market Performance" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05903145/?utm_source=GNW

Categories such as juice, though rather successful at attracting ex-carbonates customers, still contain high levels of sugar, albeit natural.



Packaged water is a good substitute for sugar-laden categories, where the implementation of a number of sugar taxes across the globe has prompted consumers to look for beverages that offer similar hydration, and convenience trends, with lower sugar and additive content.



The packaged water category remained at the forefront of consumer purchasing decisions, registering in impressive global growth of 5%. This boon was influenced by a large hike in tourism, particularly in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Indonesia, and Thailand, and was concurrently boosted by extremely warm weathers, not only in these warm climate countries, but in parts of Western Europe too.



The forecast to 2024 indicates that the category will still be in growth, however at a lower rate. This may be due to competition with other categories, such as flavored and enhanced waters, giving consumers fresh, new tastes and flavor variants.



Table water still continues to dominate globally; however, mineral water is gaining in popularity.At a global average, category price per liter increased by 3%.



In an attempt to convince consumers to spend at a higher price tag, some manufacturers premiumized their offerings. The famously costly Voss water received a financial injection of seven million Yuan in China (~one million US$), and, in India, a new line of Himalayan water was released, which claims to release the mountainous winds of the Himalayas when opening the cap.



Environmental concerns will influence category success in the long term.Consumers need to see brands taking steps in the right sustainable direction, as long-term media attention towards the damage plastic causes has increased global concern.



Positive expansions in alternate pack materials shows good progression for the future of packaged water.India, Nigeria, and China are popular countries to use LDPE, in both sachet and pouch formats.



Brands such as Danone and Coca-Cola have already set sustainability goals and Nestlé have set a 2025 goal to use 35% recycled PET in its water bottles.



The report “Global Packaged Water Report 2019” acts as an essential tool for companies active or planning to venture in to Global Packaged Water (Soft drinks) market. The comprehensive statistics within the research handbook provides insight into the operating environment of the market and also ensures right business decision making based on emerging trends and industry model based forecasting.



The analyst considers Packaged Water as plain still, carbonated and low carbonated water of <=10 Liters.



Scope

Global Packaged Water Report 2019 report covers over 8 global regions comprising of Africa, Asia, Australasia, Easter Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, North America and Middle East and North Africa, provides -

- Top line value and volume growth data, % share by Water Source, key companies, packaging and distribution (on-/off-premise), with forecasts.

- Details of key new product launches by region.

- Overview of the competitive landscape in the Packaged Water market, with analysis of key company performance.

- Insightful and valuable analysis of the drivers behind both current and emerging trends in the Packaged Water market.



Reasons to Buy

- The Global Packaged Water report allows you to evaluate forecast projections, enhancing your understanding of the evolving trends and consumption patterns.

- The report is arranged by region, giving a comprehensive view of current and emerging trends and opportunities to support corporate strategic planning.

- Identify the current and emerging trends and future growth opportunities in the global Packaged Water market to assess the likely impact on company’s performance.

- Interrogate the data to understand both the historic and likely future performance of the global Packaged Water industry by region to support long-term strategic planning.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05903145/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001