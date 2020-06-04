Dublin, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Security Market by Technology, Solution, Category, Software, Services, and Industry Vertical Support 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This 5G Security Market report evaluates the 5G threat landscape as well as technologies and solutions to secure networks, platforms, devices, data, and applications. The report also assesses the 5G security market outlook and potential for many 5G security solutions, services, and support. It also evaluates the impact of security functions across various technologies including Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), IoT networks, and mobility infrastructure. The report includes detailed 5G security market forecasts for all major technologies, industry verticals, solutions, and service types from 2020-2025.



Fifth-generation (5G) cellular is poised to transform the ICT industry through substantially enhanced mobility services, massively scalable Internet of Things (IoT) networks, and support for critical apps and services by way of ultra-low latency communications. With these anticipated improvements come great responsibilities for privacy and security. The 5G Security Market must be robust as solutions need to be deployed on multiple levels including devices, air interface equipment, cloud RAN infrastructure, mobile backhaul facilities, and more.



We see one of the biggest 5G security issues at the application layer, which is where many apps and services are supported. With substantially greater bandwidth and ultra-low latency, 5G supports many new and improved apps and services such as untethered Virtual Reality and anytime, anywhere telepresence. Whether it is new immersive technologies or extension of existing apps such as Voice over 5G, there are some common security issues (such as data privacy) and some completely different issues, such as virtual identity theft in VR.



Leading companies such as Palo Alto Networks, Cylance Inc. (BlackBerry), and others are poised to capitalize on the market for securing 5G based networks, systems, applications, and services. This includes the 5G security market for hardware, software, and data protection. With recent high-profile events such as alleged espionage on the part of Huawei, cybersecurity is also getting extreme attention at the government level.



By way of example, The Internet of Things Cybersecurity Improvement Act of 2019 is being introduced in the Senate by the U.S. Among other areas, the Act is intended to address IoT device security relative to Secure Development, Identity management, Patching, and Configuration Management. Quoting opinions from market leaders (such as Cloudflare, Symantec, VMware, and others), the bill asserts a desperate need for cybersecurity regulation. Many of these efforts will be focused on 5G related networks and systems in support of IoT.



Select Report Findings:

The overall global 5G security market will reach $6.5B USD by 2025

Infrastructure security will be leading segment by revenue at $2.56B USD

The fastest-growing segment will be communications security at 49.2% CAGR

North America will be the leading region projected to reach $2.9B USD by 2025



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 5G Security Architecture

2.2 5G Functional Layer and Threat Landscape

2.2.1 Intrusion Detection and Prevention

2.2.2 Malware Protection

2.2.3 Anomalies Detection

2.2.4 Malicious Protection

2.2.5 Radio Interface Security

2.2.6 Roaming Security

2.2.7 DoS attack on Infrastructure and End User Device

2.3 5G Security Goal

2.4 5G Security: What's New Compared to 4G?

2.5 5G Security Requirements

2.6 Leveraging NFV and SDN

2.6.1 Software Defined Security (SDSec) for SDN

2.6.2 Architecture for Software Defined Security

2.7 Coexistence of Enhanced 4G LTE Security

2.8 End to End Security for Service Oriented Architecture

2.9 Tactilon SMVNO to Secure MVNO Network



3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.1.1 Increasing Cyber Attacks

3.1.2 Emergence of IoT, AI, Machine learning, and Blockchain Technologies

3.1.3 Stringent data Protection for information Security

3.2 Challenges:

3.2.1 Lack of Security Skills:



4. Technology and Application Analysis

4.1 5G Security Challenge and Potential Solution

4.1.1 Physical Infrastructure Layer

4.1.2 Mobile Cloud Computing (MCC)

4.1.3 SDN and NFV Security

4.1.4 Communication Channel

4.1.5 User Privacy Protection

4.2 WBPLSec System Model for 5G Network

4.3 5G WLAN Security

4.3.1 Security in WLAN Technologies

4.3.2 5G Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Security

4.4 Heterogeneous Access Management

4.5 Identity Management and Hybrid Authentication

4.6 Segregate 5G Network Slices

4.7 Data Center and Cloud Security for Operational Efficiency

4.8 Network Protection from DDoS Attack

4.9 Dark Threat Protection

4.10 CUPS and Mobile Edge Processing

4.11 IoT Service Delivery and Mission-Critical Applications

4.12 Network Virtualization and Orchestration

4.13 Protecting Automotive Cyberattacks

4.14 Embedded Network Switches and Routers

4.15 Cybersecurity Business Model in 5G

4.16 5G Security Assessment, Provisioning, and Analytics

4.17 Policy-based Security Management

4.18 Role of Government

4.18.1 Australia Government Bans Huawei and ZTE

4.18.2 UK Security Committee Warning

4.18.3 US Ban on Huawei from Bidding

4.18.4 Australia Government Guidance to Carriers and Telecommunications Sector Security Reforms (TSSR)

4.19 Multi-domain Security as a Service (MSaaS)

4.20 5G Security Standardization Group

4.21 5G Security Features

4.22 What are the Threats Surfacing with 5G?



5. Company Strategies and Solutions



6. 5G Security Market Forecast 2020 - 2025

6.1 Global 5G Security Market 2020 - 2025

6.1.1 Total 5G Security Market

6.1.2 5G Security Market by Segment

6.1.2.1 5G Security Solution Market by Category

6.1.2.1.1 5G Infrastructure Security Market by Solution Category

6.1.2.1.2 5G Network Security Market by Solution Category

6.1.2.1.3 5G Communication Security Market by Solution Category

6.1.2.1.4 5G Security Solution Market by Software Type

6.1.2.2 5G Security Market by Service Type

6.1.2.2.1 5G Security Market by Professional Service Type

6.1.3 5G Security Market by Deployment Type

6.1.4 5G Security Market by Enterprise Size

6.1.5 5G Security Market by Industry Vertical

6.1.6 Embedded AI Market in 5G Security

6.1.6.1 Embedded AI Market in 5G Security by Segment

6.1.6.2 Embedded AI Market in 5G Security by AI Technology

6.1.7 5G Security Market in IoT

6.1.7.1 5G Security Market in IoT by Segment

6.1.7.2 5G Security Market in IoT by IoT Sector

6.1.8 5G Security Market in Edge Network

6.1.8.1 5G Security Market in Edge Network by Segment

6.1.9 5G Security Market in Blockchain

6.1.9.1 5G Security Market in Blockchain by Segment

6.1.10 5G Security Market in Virtualization

6.1.10.1 5G Security Market in Virtualization by Segment

6.2 Regional 5G Security Market Forecast 2020 - 2025

6.2.1 5G Security Market by Region

6.2.2 North America 5G Security Market by Solution, Service, Embedded AI, IoT, Edge Processing, Blockchain, Virtualization, and Leading Country

6.2.3 Europe 5G Security Market by Solution, Service, Embedded AI, IoT, Edge Processing, Blockchain, Virtualization, and Leading Country

6.2.4 APAC 5G Security Market by Solution, Service, Embedded AI, IoT, Edge Processing, Blockchain, Virtualization, and Leading Country

6.2.5 MEA 5G Security Market by Solution, Service, Embedded AI, IoT, Edge Processing, Blockchain, Virtualization, and Leading Country

6.2.6 Latin America 5G Security Market by Solution, Service, Embedded AI, IoT, Edge Processing, Blockchain, Virtualization, and Leading Country



7. Conclusions and Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



AT&T Inc.

Blackberry

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

China Mobile

CISCO Systems Inc.

Cloudflare

DigitCert Inc.

Ericsson AB

F5 Networks Inc.

Gemalto N.V.

HPE

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Infineon Technologies

Intel Corporation

Juniper Networks Inc.

Keysight Technologies

KT Corporation

LG Uplus Corp.

NEC Corporation

Nokia Networks

NTT DoCoMo Inc.

Palo Alto Networks

PTC Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sandvine

Spirent Communications

Symantec Corporation

Telefonica

Trend Micro Inc.

Trustwave Holdings Inc.

Verizon Communications

VMware Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vbfhdg

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900