Furthermore, the introduction of sugar taxes in many countries has created a void for RTD beverages as consumers move away from carbonated soft drinks and juices due to their high sugar content, which in regions such as Asia and North America is being filled by nectars.



Nectar volumes globally are expected to begin to grow as manufacturers focus on adjusting their products to become low in sugar and have functional benefits.Asia will continue to be the driving force of nectar growth as consumers purchase more vegetable-based nectars and focus on the nutritional benefits they provide.



The Africa, Eastern Europe, LATAM, and North America regions will all grow after declining in 2018, as major brands such as Tropicana and Minute Maid focus on the high sugar levels in their products. By reformatting or launching low sugar brands to appeal to consumers, the category will bounce back over the next five years as manufacturers adapt to the changing consumer landscape.



Orange remained the most popular nectar flavor globally, driven by strong sales growth in Asia.Despite being the market leader, orange flavored nectars are losing market share to flavor mixes and peach as consumers opt for innovative and different flavors.



Overall, all shelf states marginally lost volume in line with the overall market.Ambient volumes fell everywhere except Asia.



In the Middle East and Africa, chilled volumes have grown in popularity due to their perceived freshness and healthiness. Ambient state will remain the main nectar shelf state towards 2024 due to the long shelf life ambient products provide consumers.



Of the top five pack sizes globally, all larger sizes recorded a decline in volumes as the increasingly hectic lifestyles of consumers reduced the number of sit-down breakfast occasions, a key consumption time for larger packs. North America and Western Europe were the two main regions driving decline in large nectar packs, as consumers switched to smaller pack sizes. 20cl and 50cl pack sizes grew as consumer demand for on-the-go ready-to-drink nectar packs increased. Longer working hours and commutes have created significant demand for small packs which can be consumed at convenient times, as sit-down breakfasts and lunches become less common. Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa were the main drivers of this on-the-go pack trend which will continue to grow towards 2023.



The analyst considers Nectars as diluted fruit/vegetable juice and pulp, with a juice content of 25-99.9%. Sweetening agents (e.g. sugar, honey, syrups and/or sweeteners) may be added for the purposes of production. Permitted minerals and vitamins for the purpose of fortification and permitted additives may be added.



