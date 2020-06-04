AMHERST, N.Y., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATTO Technology, Inc ., a global leader of network, storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for data-intensive computing environments for over 30 years, is pleased to announce ATTO XstreamCORE® ET 8200 i ntelligent Bridges enable Ethernet sharing of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) StoreEver MSL SAS LTO Tape Libraries.



Connecting HPE StoreEver MSL SAS LTO Tape Libraries to Ethernet paves the way for new architecture and workflow possibilities with a low total cost of ownership (TCO). ATTO XstreamCORE ET 8200 is listed on the HPE Single Point of Connectivity Knowledge (SPOCK) website as an approved interoperable solution.

ATTO XstreamCORE ET 8200 is a unique intelligent protocol bridge that connects Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) LTO tape drives to Ethernet networks via iSCSI or iSER. It enables reliable high-performance remote Ethernet connectivity to SAS tape devices cost-effectively using patent-pending technology.

“Adding Ethernet to HPE’s cost effective distributed tape archiving solution is a very positive development for customers,” said Tom Kolniak, senior director of marketing, product management and alliances at ATTO. “With XstreamCORE and StoreEver, you have a low-cost tape archive solution from respected brands where the performance is on par, or even exceeds, far more expensive solutions.”

HPE StoreEver MSL Tape Libraries meet the demanding storage requirements of businesses needing unattended tape backup, disaster recovery, or low-cost long-term archive capability. HPE StoreEver can help improve price/performance by moving data that does not require fast access onto the lowest-cost tape tier.

“This collaboration with ATTO provides greater flexibility to our customers while deploying an archival solution,” said George Tombropoulos, Director, HPE StoreEver LTO Tape Solutions. “StoreEver Tape Libraries with XstreamCORE intelligent bridges allow administrators to design unique, highly scalable Ethernet-based tape archival storage solutions.”

With both products, customers get an uncomplicated backup and archive solution with advanced monitoring and management capabilities that delivers better throughput performance enabled by exclusive ATTO SpeedWrite™ technology.

For over 30 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader across the IT and media & entertainment markets, specializing in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works with partners to deliver end-to-end solutions to better store, manage and deliver data. Working as an extension of customers’ design teams, ATTO manufactures host adapters, network adapters, storage controllers, Thunderbolt™ adapters, and software. ATTO solutions provide a high level of connectivity to all storage interfaces, including Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe and Thunderbolt. ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage.

