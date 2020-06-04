VENICE, Fla., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberloQ Technologies Inc. ("CyberloQ" or the "Company") (OTC: CLOQ), a provider of advanced authentication algorithms and geofencing capabilities for data control, today provides details of its licensing revenue model created through the Company’s collaboration with Transact Payments Malta Ltd. (“TPML”), a division of Transact Payments Ltd . (“TPL”) located in Europe.



CyberloQ’s strategic partnership with TPL integrates CyberloQ’s customizable data security, which includes geofencing protection, to provide an additional layer of security to TPML partners. This collaboration provides CyberloQ new revenue channels that leverage TPL’s vast, existing network of program managers, processors and clients of the company’s custom card program.

The models below demonstrate how CyberloQ will generate revenues through the licensing of its services to TPL clients. In turn, TPL clients and their customers have access to innovative technology that enables the prevention of online payment fraud within multiple card networks.

The Wholesale Revenue Model: TPL clients purchase/obtain licensing to integrate the CyberloQ App into its existing card platform. The client (licensee) absorbs the licensing fees, providing CyberloQ as a “free” value-added service to its customers. Many larger Program Managers with existing clients with extensive customer bases may pursue this preferred route, maintaining their brand and protecting their clients is beneficial from a marketing perspective and a ROI.

The Retail Revenue Model: TPL clients license the CyberloQ App, passing the licensing costs to their customers. Commonly, the client (licensee) will markup the cost and use CyberloQ as a profit center. The crypto, pre-paid, and online gaming spaces are more accommodating to this method as end users are willing and expect fees for these types of services.

“Regardless of how our suite of services is licensed, CyberloQ achieves sales. The wholesale and retail channels provide revenue streams back to CyberloQ. We have diligently worked to establish a network affiliated with TPL, which equates to millions of cards and/or users. This structure enables us to receive payment per user, on a monthly basis in perpetuity, as long as this network is utilized. The payment industry needs to be uber-vigilant in protecting client assets, personal information, while simultaneously offering a seamless user experience. The same can be said domestically, the ( www.pinnacledebitcard.com ) Pinnacle Platform is a Pre-Paid platform, our clients pay $0.50 per month for CyberloQ and the geo-fencing option. Each vertical has a slightly different revenue opportunity. Our licensing model provides the TPL and Pinnacle networks this opportunity, while advancing our revenue strategies and overall valuation,” stated Chris Jackson, president of CyberloQ.

About CyberloQ Technologies Inc.

CyberloQ Technologies Inc. (OTC: CLOQ) secures clients’ sensitive data and valuable information with a patented, aggressive and proactive approach. CyberloQ's advanced authentication algorithms, private blockchain and industry-leading geofencing capabilities give clients complete control of their data for real-time authentication and dedicated fraud protection.

CyberloQ is a proactive, multi-factor authentication application for smartphones, tablets and laptops. The collaboration with TPML integrates CyberloQ’s customizable approach to data security, including geofencing protection, to provide an additional layer of security to TPML partners.

E-commerce merchants are expected to lose $25 billion to online payment fraud by 2024, according to Juniper Research . The COVID-19 global pandemic continues to fuel the popularity of e-commerce, in turn driving heightened demand for technologies to eliminate fraud and enable secure transactions. For consumers and merchants, secure online payments are vital for the success of e-commerce. For more information, visit https://cyberloq.com/ .

