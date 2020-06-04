BOISE, Idaho, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), a global leader in memory and storage solutions, today announced the UV Robot Design Challenge to address the growing need for reliable, low-cost ultraviolet (UV) light robotic solutions that can help automate disinfection and potentially combat the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases. UV germicidal irradiation (UVGI) has been shown to destroy the RNA in viruses and can help mitigate the transmission of microbes, which can remain active on surfaces for prolonged periods of time.



The Micron-led challenge invites individuals or teams of aspiring engineers, inventors and professionals in robotics to design a complete solution through a collaborative, open-source approach. As part of the project, Micron will provide access to mentors with skills and expertise to consult on design concepts. Additionally, the Micron Foundation has already partnered with a select group of leading universities from around the world to join the challenge. Students from the universities are encouraged to participate and apply their creativity, innovation and engineering principles toward social stewardship.

“The Micron UV Robot Design Challenge aims to spark development of innovative and highly cost-effective solutions that can have both an immediate and long-lasting impact in the battle against COVID-19 and other pathogen-borne diseases,” said Micron vice president of corporate business development, Rene Hartner. “We are targeting design ideas to be submitted by the end of August and are harnessing Micron’s diverse internal resources, expertise and partners alongside some of the brightest engineers in the world to make a tremendous difference in our communities.”

For more information: https://www.micron.com/About/Newsroom/Events/Micron-UV-Robot-Design-Challenge .

Micron’s UV Robot Design Challenge builds on the company’s earlier pledge to commit $35 million, including a Micron Foundation relief fund of $10 million to help those disproportionately affected by COVID-19. This pledged amount also includes increasing employee gift matching, introducing financial assistance for team members through grants, providing in-kind support by accelerating payments to small business suppliers, and donating facilities and supplies for emergency medical response.

