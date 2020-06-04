MONTREAL, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY. B), a leading music, media and technology company, today announced that it has reached an agreement with Shaw Communications Inc. to renew a longstanding relationship. As part of the agreement, Shaw Cable and Shaw Direct customers will have access to Stingray Music Audio Channels and can enjoy the Stingray Music Mobile App and web player for free. Music video TV channels Stingray Retro, Stingray Loud, Stingray Vibe and Stingray Country will also be available to residential and commercial subscribers.



“We are thrilled to have renewed our agreement with Shaw to continue providing its customers with access to an incomparable entertainment offering across multiple platforms,” said Eric Boyko, President, Co-founder, and CEO of Stingray. “Our partnership creates an important channel to unleash the power of music through a diverse product portfolio. By providing viewers with the highest level of service, we leverage their trust, which in turn, only makes our relationship with Shaw stronger over time.”

“Shaw offers customers a world of entertainment, and Stingray plays a crucial role in providing varied music programming that people want,” said Andrew Eddy, Vice-President, Programming, Shaw Communications. “Our continued partnership ensures a wide selection of music options for our customers, however they choose to tune in.”

About Stingray

Montreal-based Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading music, media, and technology company with over 1,200 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, more than 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 150 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 156 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com.

For more information, please contact: