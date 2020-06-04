Tarrytown, NY, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the better-for-you snack company targeting the $50 billion consumers spend on nighttime snacks, is excited to announce that Nightfood has secured distribution in Rouses Markets, an upscale supermarket chain along the gulf coast with 64 stores and over 7,000 employees. Locations are concentrated in and around the city of New Orleans, with stores in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama.



“We’re very excited to be rolling into Rouses this month, they're an amazing retailer,” remarked Sean Folkson, Nightfood CEO. “We've already more than tripled our number of supermarket locations from the same time last year. We’ve got additional chains we’re expecting to come on board in the next few weeks that will get us to the point of having quadrupled distribution in under twelve months.”

Rouses was named the 2018 Shelby Report’s Southeast Retailer of the Year, and was named the Best Grocery Store in America by Epicurious in 2016. Rouses is one of the largest independent grocers and one of the fastest growing family owned companies in the United States. The chain will be adding four Nightfood flavors: Midnight Chocolate, Cold Brew Decaf, After Dinner Mint Chip, and Cookies n’ Dreams (Nightfood’s top seller). The Nightfood rollout into 59 Rouses locations is expected to be fully completed during the month of June.

“I’m expecting a very busy summer,” Folkson continued. “We’ll be onboarding some new chains and hopefully also see our first entry into the New York market. We're working towards a PR push to coincide with the launch of our newest flavor, Pickles For Two, which will help to establish Nightfood as the ice cream of choice among pregnant women. A number of major media outlets are already waiting on samples. Strong summer media coverage will be very useful during our upcoming supermarket meetings as we work to expand our distribution footprint across the country.”

The Company conducted an investor conference call yesterday, June 3, 2020. Interested parties can listen to the archived call at https://www.smallcapvoice.com/tag/ngtf/

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

Nightfood has expanded distribution for its ice cream into major divisions of the two largest supermarket chains in the United States: Kroger (Harris Teeter), and Albertsons Companies (Jewel-Osco and Shaw’s and Star Markets), as well as Lowe’s Foods Rouses Markets, and other independent retailers.

Nightfood won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers. Nightfood was also named Best New Ice Cream in the 2019 World Dairy Innovation Awards.

Nightfood has been endorsed as the Official Ice Cream of the American Pregnancy Association and is the recommended ice cream for pregnant women. There are approximately 3,000,000 pregnant women in the United States at any given time, and ice cream is the single most-widely reported pregnancy craving. With more calcium, magnesium, zinc, fiber, and protein, less sugar and a lower glycemic profile than regular ice cream, Nightfood has been identified as a better choice for expectant mothers.

Nightfood is not just for pregnant women. Over 80% of Americans snack regularly at night, resulting in an estimated 700M+ nighttime snack occasions weekly, and an annual spend on night snacks of over $50 billion dollars, the majority of it on options that are understood to be both unhealthy, and disruptive to sleep quality.

Scientific research indicates these unhealthy nighttime cravings are driven by human biology. Willpower is also weakest at night, contributing to unhealthy night snacking behavior, and the majority of night snackers report feeling both guilty and out-of-control when it comes to their nighttime snacking.

Because unhealthy night snacking is believed to be biologically driven, and not a trend or a fad, management believes the category of nighttime-specific nutrition, which Nightfood is pioneering, will be a billion-dollar category.

MJ Munchies, Inc. was formed in 2018 as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company is seeking licensing opportunities to market such products under the brand name “Half-Baked”, for which they’ve successfully secured trademark rights.

Forward Looking Statements:

This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

