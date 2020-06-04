LEXINGTON, Mass., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLDO), a clinical-stage healthcare company with a chemistry-driven approach to targeting the microbiome to treat disease and improve human health, today announced that Alison Lawton, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat during the virtual Goldman Sachs 41st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11:20 a.m. ET.



A live webcast will be available in the Investors & Media section of Kaleido’s website at https://investors.kaleido.com/events-presentations . An archived replay will be accessible for 90 days following the event.

About Kaleido Biosciences



Kaleido Biosciences is a clinical-stage healthcare company with a differentiated, chemistry-driven approach to targeting the microbiome to treat disease and improve human health. The Company has built a proprietary product platform to enable the rapid and cost-efficient discovery and development of novel Microbiome Metabolic Therapies (MMT™). MMTs are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the gut’s existing microbes. Kaleido is advancing a broad pipeline of MMT candidates with the potential to address a variety of diseases and conditions with significant unmet patient needs. To learn more, visit https://kaleido.com/ .

