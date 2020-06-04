Reference is made to Kvika's announcement published on 12 March 2020 where it was stated among other things that Íslandsbanki hf., that provides market making services in relation to Kvika‘s shares, had decided to exercise its right in the market making agreement that allows for deviation from the terms of the agreement regarding the spread and amount in light of special circumstances.

According to Íslandsbanki there is no longer need to exercise said right in the agreement. Therefore, the provisions on spread and amount now apply again.