Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced that its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Meeting will be held as a virtual-only meeting due to the public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and to support the health and well-being of our stockholders and other meeting participants. As previously announced, the 2020 Annual Meeting will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time.

Attending the Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting as a Stockholder of Record

If you were a stockholder of record at the close of business on the Record Date of April 24, 2020 (i.e., your shares were registered directly in your name with our transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company, N.A.) or if you are a proxy holder for such a stockholder, you may participate in the 2020 Annual Meeting by following the instructions below:

Beginning at 9:45 a.m. Pacific Time on June 19, 2020, please visit www.meetingcenter.io/215326404 .

. Enter the 15-digit control number on the Proxy Card or Notice of Availability of Proxy Materials you previously received.

Enter the meeting password FTNT2020.

Registering to Attend the Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting as a Beneficial Owner

If you held your shares through an intermediary on the Record Date of April 24, 2020 (i.e., you hold your shares in “street name” through an intermediary, such as a bank or broker), you must register in advance to virtually attend the 2020 Annual Meeting by following the instructions below:

You must obtain a legal proxy, executed in your favor, from the holder of record reflecting the number of shares of common stock you held as of the Record Date, along with your name and email address.

Submit proof of your legal proxy by forwarding the email from your broker, or attaching an image of your legal proxy, to legalproxy@computershare.com. Requests for registration must be labeled as “Legal Proxy” and be received no later than 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, on June 16, 2020. You will then receive a confirmation of your registration, with a control number, by email from Computershare.

At the time of the 2020 Annual Meeting, go to www.meetingcenter.io/215326404 and enter your control number and the meeting password FTNT2020.

Asking Questions at the Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting

If you are attending the 2020 Annual Meeting as a stockholder of record or registered beneficial owner, questions can be submitted by accessing the meeting center at www.meetingcenter.io/215326404 , entering your control number and meeting password FTNT2020, and clicking on the message icon in the upper right hand corner of the page. To return to the main page, click the “i” icon at the top of the screen. For technical support, please call Computershare toll free at (866) 276-4119.

Attending the Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting as a Guest

If you would like to enter the meeting as a guest in listen-only mode, click on the “I am a Guest” button after entering the meeting center at www.meetingcenter.io/215326404 and enter the information requested on the following screen. Please note you will not have the ability to ask questions or vote during the meeting if you participate as a guest.

Voting Your Shares the Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting

You are encouraged to vote your shares in advance of the 2020 Annual Meeting. If voting in advance of the 2020 Annual Meeting, the steps required to cast your votes are the same as indicated in the materials you received with Fortinet’s 2020 proxy statement. If you have not already voted your shares in advance, you will be able to vote your shares electronically during the 2020 Annual Meeting by clicking on the “Cast Your Vote” link on the Meeting Center site.

The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the 2020 Annual Meeting. If you have already voted and do not wish to change your vote, no additional action is required.

For further information regarding this change to the location and format of the Fortinet Annual Meeting, please carefully read the 2020 proxy statement available to our stockholders at www.edocumentview.com/FTNT .

