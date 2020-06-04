MONTREAL, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geomega Resources Inc. (“Geomega” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:V.GMA) (OTC: GOMRF), a rare earth clean technologies developer for mining and recycling, announces that Mr. Matt Silvestro, President & Owner of Jobmaster Magnets Canada Inc. (“Jobmaster Magnets”), has joined the Board of Directors of the Corporation.



“As Geomega is moving to the next phase of its development, I am very pleased to welcome Mr. Silvestro as an independent Director,” said Kiril Mugerman, President & CEO of Geomega.

“We recently began a collaboration with Jobmaster Magnets and it quickly became very clear that Matt can bring significant industry knowledge and expertise to the Corporation as we are moving towards production. His understanding of the magnet supply chain is critical, especially in the current global environment where industrial supply chains are being redefined. As North America is looking to bring rare earths downstream processing back home, Matt’s experience with magnetic product design for various industries from aerospace to automotive is important for Geomega to fit in that supply chain. Additionally, Matt’s experience in operation management, setting up the required ISO Quality management programs and internal audits will be vital in the starting up of the first rare earths recycling plant.” added M. Mugerman.

Mr. Silvestro brings over 25 years of operational and magnetic materials marketplace experience within Canada and North America to the Geomega Board. As president and owner of Jobmaster Magnets, Mr. Silvestro is a Canadian entrepreneur with an established track record of leading companies during both growth stages and market downturns. His operational experience spans all sides of a business from financial, procurement, administration, quality management and production. He has an expertise in developing technical solutions to industrial and commercial clients. Before entering the magnetics industry, Mr. Silvestro worked in the environmental services industry focusing on waste management, water treatment, industrial cooling water and power generation chemical treatment programs. Mr. Silvestro holds a BA in Social Science (Geography – focus on soil science and hydrology) from University of Western Ontario.

Pursuant to the Corporation’s Stock Option Plan, Mr. Silvestro was granted a total of 250,000 incentive stock options at an exercise price of $0.155 per option. These options may be exercised for a period of 5 years after the grant date and are vesting at a rate of 25% per six-month period, in accordance with the terms of the Stock Option Plan of the Corporation.

About Geomega ( www.geomega.ca )

Based in Boucherville and St-Bruno, Canada, Geomega Resources has developed a proprietary, environmentally friendly “ISR Technology” that recycles rare earth elements with focus on the permanent magnet industry and produces four high demand, high price, rare earth elements (HHREE – specifically Nd, Pr, Tb, Dy).

The Corporation is advancing towards initial production from its demonstration plant to supply HHREE’s to North America and other parts of the world.

Geomega also owns the Montviel rare earth carbonatite deposit and holds over 16.8M shares, representing approximately 19% of the issued and outstanding shares of Kintavar Exploration Inc. (KTR.V), a mineral exploration company that is advancing the Mitchi stratiform copper project in Quebec.

