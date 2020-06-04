News highlights:

New industrial alliance to help market leading customers across automotive, home and commercial appliances, and medical industries expand digital manufacturing and produce new applications;

OECHSLER fleet of HP Jet Fusion 5200 3D Printers will provide advanced capabilities, breakthrough economics, and high-quality production parts;

Joint development of high-performance lattice structures and innovative new applications underway using both new polypropylene (PP) enabled by BASF and HP’s broader suite of materials

ANSBACH, Germany and PALO ALTO, Calif., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OECHSLER, an engineering solutions provider and one of the largest parts manufacturers in the additive industry, and HP, the leader in industrial 3D printing solutions, today announced a new alliance to help accelerate the mass production of 3D printed parts. The companies are working together across the product lifecycle, from new designs to final parts production, to develop breakthrough applications for customers in industries such as automotive, home and commercial appliances, and medical devices.

“As we continue driving the mass production of 3D printed parts we believe working with an industry leader like HP will enable our customers to take full advantage of digital manufacturing,” said Matthias Weißkopf, senior vice president of research and development, Oechsler AG. “With the advanced capabilities of HP’s production-grade 3D printing systems we can provide unprecedented levels of quality, speed, reliability, and cost savings. The opportunity to collaborate closely on every phase of the product lifecycle and jointly develop breakthrough applications with HP and our customers will transform industries.“

“The path to digital manufacturing requires a powerful and far reaching ecosystem of leading innovators and this new alliance with Oechsler is a significant step in the journey,” said Ramon Pastor, Interim President of 3D Printing and Digital Manufacturing, HP Inc. “Oechsler understands what it takes to deliver value every step of the way -- from application design to final parts production to post-processing and automation -- and together we will grow and accelerate opportunities for our customers.”

At the center of the strategic alliance is the joint development of entirely new applications with market leading automotive, home and commercial appliances, and medical customers to create unique product designs, bring 3D printed parts to market faster, and unleash the full potential of additive manufacturing.

Oechsler has installed a fleet of industrial grade HP Jet Fusion 5200 3D printers in its factory in Ansbach, Germany. Leveraging the platform’s advanced capabilities, HP and Oechsler are working with customers to jointly develop new applications using a range of advanced materials enabled by BASF including the new HP 3D High Reusability Polypropylene (PP) and ULTRASINT® TPU01 thermoplastic polyurethane. Oechsler is also the first to use the joint post-processing solution developed by Rösler for the HP Jet Fusion 5200 Series. HP today also announced the first of its kind PP as well as an expanded industrial alliance with BASF.

About Oechsler

OECHSLER group has in more than 150 years grown into a global engineering solution provider and one of the worldwide largest parts manufacturer in the additive industry, offering 3D printing capabilities at its locations in Europe, China and the U.S. We are continuously developing our services in the area of Industry 4.0, Digitization and Smart Factory – a fact that distinguishes us as one of the top companies in our industry. Further information is available at https://www.oechsler.com/.

About HP

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com/go/3Dprinting.

