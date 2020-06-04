Kelowna, BC, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Announced today, Okanagan-based developer, Mission Group, will play a significant role in the land development of UBCO’s new Downtown Kelowna campus. As the co-owner of the 550 Doyle Avenue site, Mission Group is excited to play a key role in the continued growth and development of the city’s center. Realizing the value of the downtown core, Mission Group placed the land under contract and were waiting on the right opportunity to develop something that would allow downtown to prosper and flourish from both an economic and social perspective. Mission Group’s bullish approach with this site prompted them to put other development sites in the area under contract, further speaking to confidence in the Kelowna community.

The proposed development for the new UBCO campus will be located on the former Daily Courier site at 550 Doyle Avenue. Plans for the new development have yet to be finalized and approved by the City of Kelowna but are projected to include university student rental housing, office and approximately 80,000 square feet of academic space. More details about the development plans are still to come.

Downtown Kelowna is currently going through a period of maturation and growth, with the creation of Mission Group’s Bernard Block urban village, as well as increased commerce in both the tech and business sectors. Bringing a post-secondary academic campus downtown will positively contribute to this growth and bring a welcomed presence for the university in the downtown core.

Mission Group’s CEO, Randall Shier, stated that it is an honour to continue to shape Kelowna’s downtown. “Right now, the heart of the city is going through an evolution. We are seeing more people living and conducting business downtown with an emerging tech industry and a passionate entrepreneurial spirit in the community. UBCO having a presence downtown goes hand in hand with the maturation of the community. We cannot wait to get to work on helping to bring this new campus and surrounding development to life.”

Mission Group is at the heart of growth and development in Downtown Kelowna. Construction is underway at the Bernard Block urban village, comprised of two residential towers, Bertram and Brooklyn, and a commercial office tower, The Block, which is currently pre-leasing its commercial space. Brooklyn is already 98% sold out and Bertram is estimated to be released for sale this coming fall with interest in the project being seen across the Okanagan and Lower Mainland of BC. Bernard Block is a pedestrian friendly community with shops and services, close to transit and with a high walk and bike score. Located 200 metres down Bernard Avenue is Mission Group’s Ella project, which is 90% sold and had residents commence move-ins this past spring. Ella, which also has commercial space under contract will bring great opportunity for businesses with a desire for a brick and mortar location in the heart of the city. All of these buildings will be within walking distance to UBCO’s new campus. With Mission Group’s active role in the evolution of Downtown Kelowna, these projects showcase Mission Group’s foresight for the growth of the city and the well-timed UBCO expansion.

Mission Group’s Executive Vice President Luke Turri is a UBCO alumni and says bringing the campus downtown will bring a new energy to city’s core. “Having students in Downtown Kelowna will bring a sense of energy that has not yet been seen in our city’s core. The motivation, ideas, and liveliness that you find on a university campus are unparalleled. Having that arrive in the city’s downtown will be transformative, and I look forward to seeing how UBCO students make the most of being downtown and contribute to making this part of the city an economic hub.”

The development of the UBCO campus is a way for Mission Group to continue to add value to the City of Kelowna. With construction on Bernard Block currently underway, Bertram receiving unanimous development permit approval from Kelowna City Council earlier this week, Brooklyn and Ella in the final stages of selling remaining homes, and The Block pre-leasing office and retail space, the Mission Group team feels optimistic and confident in the future of Kelowna’s growing downtown.

About Mission Group

Since 2004, Mission Group, the Okanagan’s leading real estate builder and development company, has been contributing to the evolution of Kelowna’s urban landscape. With its ‘Build It Forward’ philosophy, Mission Group focuses on building value in the community it serves so that the whole community prospers. For more information, visit: https://www.missiongroup.ca/ .

