PHILADELPHIA, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phenom , the global leader in Talent Experience Management (TXM), today announced that its AI-powered TXM platform, including the Phenom Career Site, Chatbot, University Recruiting, Gigs and Internal Mobility is now available on SAP® App Center , the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings. The Phenom TXM platform integrates with SAP® SuccessFactors® Recruiting and optimizes recruitment and retention strategies for customers.



“Powerful alliances offer invaluable offerings to organizations,” said Saumil Gandhi, vice president of strategic alliances of Phenom. “We are thrilled to be part of the SAP PartnerEdge program and to provide our AI-driven talent experiences to businesses using SAP solutions. The Phenom TXM platform integrates with SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting to unlock an employer’s ability to rapidly recruit and retain talent during critical times.”

Businesses using SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting with the Phenom TXM platform can now take advantage of:

Phenom Gigs: Post listings for short-term work experiences and projects. Match the right project with the right employees based on skills fit.

Post listings for short-term work experiences and projects. Match the right project with the right employees based on skills fit. Phenom University Recruiting: Build an integrated virtual or in-person recruiting experience for hiring at high volume. Publish campus events, manage registrations and engage with leads.

Build an integrated virtual or in-person recruiting experience for hiring at high volume. Publish campus events, manage registrations and engage with leads. Phenom Internal Mobility & Chatbot: Boost retention and expand talent pools by empowering employees to apply for internal jobs, refer to professional networks, and discover growth opportunities.

Boost retention and expand talent pools by empowering employees to apply for internal jobs, refer to professional networks, and discover growth opportunities. Phenom Career Site & Chatbot: Create a seamless candidate experience with AI-powered personalization and hosted application process. Further automate the recruiting process with a chatbot that sources, screens, and schedules interviews.

At SAP App Center, businesses can discover approximately 1,500 innovative partner solutions that integrate with and extend SAP solutions. There, customers can find the SAP-validated partner apps they need to grow their business. Find, try, and buy SAP partner solutions digitally at www.sapappcenter.com.

As a partner in SAP PartnerEdge, Phenom is empowered to build, market and sell software applications on top of market-leading technology platforms from SAP. The end-to-end program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality applications focused on specific business needs—quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simplified framework under a single, global contract, including the ability to bundle licenses of SAP Cloud Platform with partner applications.

About Phenom

Phenom is a global HR technology company with a purpose to help a billion people find the right job. We do this through an AI-based SaaS platform called Talent Experience Management.

