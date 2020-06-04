News highlights:

New HP 3D High Reusability Polypropylene (PP) enabled by BASF anchors expanded alliance; HP also collaborating with Extol, GKN Powder Metallurgy/Forecast 3D, Henkel, Oechsler, and Prototal to expand market opportunities

New industrial partnership with Oechsler to drive personalization and reduction of complexity for automotive and other industries

New HP Metal Jet customer Cobra Golf using industry’s most advanced metals 3D printing platform for product innovation and parts production

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP today made a set of announcements demonstrating its continued 3D printing and digital manufacturing momentum and industry leadership. Helping expand the overall market and unlock new applications for customers, HP is delivering a first of its kind Polypropylene (PP) material for additive manufacturing. The new HP 3D High Reusability PP, enabled by BASF, is a versatile, durable, and chemically resistant1 material that has been qualified for HP’s production-grade 3D printing systems, and is ideal for customers in the automotive, consumer, industrial, and medical sectors seeking an optimal balance between performance and cost2. HP also unveiled a new partnership with Oechsler, the global design and manufacturing player, to develop applications for both the new PP and HP’s broader materials portfolio, as well as new customer Cobra Golf for its Metal Jet 3D printing technology.

“The response to the COVID-19 crisis is a watershed moment for the industry. HP and its partners have 3D printed more than 2.3 million parts to bridge supply chain gaps, enable local production, and help healthcare professionals on the front lines,” said Ramon Pastor, Interim President of 3D Printing and Digital Manufacturing, HP Inc. “As we navigate this new landscape, we continue to execute on our strategy and push innovative new 3D printing materials, solutions, and partnerships forward to help our customers re-open manufacturing and deliver disruptive innovation for the world’s industries.”

Breakthrough new PP Unlocks Opportunity and Improves Sustainability

Polypropylene is a versatile material ideal for a wide range of automotive, consumer, industrial, and medical applications. The new HP 3D High Reusability PP enabled by BASF provides customers with a genuine new additive manufacturing material offering the same properties as commonly used PPs in injection molding, which has proven to have nearly unlimited use. With its excellent chemical resistance, low moisture absorption, and long-term durability, PP is ideal for piping, fluid systems, and containers. For example, automakers will be able to use the same PP for prototyping and production of final parts found in vehicles’ interior, exterior, and under-the-hood.

Developed in partnership with BASF for HP’s Jet Fusion 5200 3D Series, the new PP delivers high productivity and minimizes waste for industrial-level manufacturing. In addition to breakthrough economics and performance, the new PP helps reduce waste3 by enabling up to 100% reusability of surplus powder4.

HP is jointly developing entirely new PP applications with partners, parts providers, and customers including Extol, specializing in plastics engineering and innovation with industry leading plastic assembly technology, custom automation, and engineering services; GKN Powder Metallurgy/Forecast 3D, a provider of advanced industrial 3D printing, short-run manufacturing, and high-volume production; Henkel, a leader of high-impact adhesives and engineering solutions; Oechsler, a leading additive manufacturing parts provider; and Prototal, one of Europe’s most experienced parts manufacturers.

Driving Production at Scale with New Professional Services, Expanded Industry 4.0 Alliances

To help customers accelerate their journey to digital manufacturing, HP announced new and expanded 3D Professional Services offerings and industrial alliances, including:

HP 3D Professional Services : HP is unveiling a variety of new professional services capabilities including design optimization for breakthrough applications, manufacturing process streamlining to enable mass customization and scale production, and applications identification and discovery services. For more information on HP 3D Professional Services visit hp.com/go/3DProfessionalServices.



HP is unveiling a variety of new professional services capabilities including design optimization for breakthrough applications, manufacturing process streamlining to enable mass customization and scale production, and applications identification and discovery services. For more information on HP 3D Professional Services visit hp.com/go/3DProfessionalServices. BASF and HP are advancing their strategic alliance to jointly develop new applications with market leading customers in the automotive, consumer, industrial and medical industries. With the new PP and the recent introduction of the innovative ULTRASINT ® TPU01 thermoplastic polyurethane, the two industry leaders are working together to accelerate the design and mass production of 3D printed parts, enabling customers to go to market faster, more cost-effectively, and more sustainably than ever before.





and HP are advancing their strategic alliance to jointly develop new applications with market leading customers in the automotive, consumer, industrial and medical industries. With the new PP and the recent introduction of the innovative ULTRASINT TPU01 thermoplastic polyurethane, the two industry leaders are working together to accelerate the design and mass production of 3D printed parts, enabling customers to go to market faster, more cost-effectively, and more sustainably than ever before. A new strategic alliance with Oechsler AG , a leading global engineering solution provider and one of the largest parts manufacturers in the additive industry. The alliance will span the product lifecycle from application design to production of final parts. Oechsler is using its fleet of HP’s Jet Fusion 5200 3D Series printers and an extensive materials portfolio to help leading automakers, global consumer electronics companies, home and commercial appliances, and innovative medical device providers produce a variety of new applications.





, a leading global engineering solution provider and one of the largest parts manufacturers in the additive industry. The alliance will span the product lifecycle from application design to production of final parts. Oechsler is using its fleet of HP’s Jet Fusion 5200 3D Series printers and an extensive materials portfolio to help leading automakers, global consumer electronics companies, home and commercial appliances, and innovative medical device providers produce a variety of new applications. Fast Radius, a leading manufacturing technology company, has qualified as a new member of the HP Digital Manufacturing Network, a global community of HP production partners to help design, produce, and deliver both plastic and metal parts at scale leveraging HP 3D printing solutions. Members of the HP Digital Manufacturing Network possess high levels of advanced additive manufacturing expertise, robust quality management and end-to-end manufacturing processes, and a proven capability for volume job production. The HP Digital Manufacturing Network includes partners in the United States, Asia, and Europe.

Advancing Metals Mass Production with Cobra Golf

Cobra Golf, a leader in golf club manufacturing, innovation and design, has selected HP Metal Jet for its entry into 3D printing for product innovation and parts production. HP Metal Jet technology is the industry’s leading platform for the 3D mass-production of metal parts.

A foremost innovator in the golf world, Cobra is committed to revolutionary advancements in technology, engineering first-of-its kind clubs and equipment designed to elevate the game. Cobra, HP, and Parmatech are working together on a strategic, multi-year product roadmap, that leverages the design and manufacturing benefits of HP’s additive technologies to deliver golf equipment that raises performance and golfer satisfaction to new levels.

“Cobra Golf strives to deliver high-performance products that help golfers of all levels play their best and enjoy the game,” said Jose Miraflor, Vice President of Marketing, Cobra Golf. “To do that, it’s critical to use the most effective manufacturing processes to design, develop, and achieve optimal results. To continue innovating and transforming the way equipment is manufactured, we are working with HP and Parmatech to take advantage of the benefits of Metal Jet. We are seeing immediate benefits including design freedom, rapid design iteration, and high quality parts that meet our economic demands.”

Join HP and Its Partners Showcasing the Future

Together with SME, HP is hosting a fully digital “The Next Step in Digital Manufacturing” experience on June 4 at 8 a.m. PST. Register to attend the free digital event here.

The interactive webinar will feature more than 15 sessions providing deep insight from HP and its global network of partners including industrial leaders BASF, Oechsler, and dozens of customers across industries. Sessions include:



Keynote address from HP’s Ramon Pastor and François Minec, Managing Director, BASF Forward AM, followed by a panel discussion including Pastor, Minec, and Claudius Kozlik, CEO, Oechsler AG.

Deep insight from PP production partner Extol on how customers will use the new material and advanced Multi Jet Fusion capabilities to optimize manufacturing processes and reduce costs.

Update on HP’s Metal Jet technology including customer session with Cobra Golf

Learnings from the COVID-19 pandemic and how to apply to ongoing business and supply chain transformation.

Use cases from production partners in HP’s Digital Manufacturing Network including Avid, Fast Radius, Go Proto, and ZiggZagg.

