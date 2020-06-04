ポートランド, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- アライド-マーケット-リサーチが発表した報告書によると、世界の半透明コンクリート市場は2.46で2019百万ドルを生成し、21.02で2027百万ドルに達すると推定さ レポートは、変化する市場動向、トップ勝利戦略、業績、主要市場プレーヤー、および競争力のある風景の広範な分析を提供しています。

インフラストラクチャでの省電力材料の使用についての意識の上昇と審美的に魅力的な材料の需要の増加は、グローバルな半透明コンクリート市場の しかし、半透明のコンクリート製造に関連する高コストは、市場の成長を妨げる。 一方、建設におけるエネルギー効率の高い材料の使用に焦点の急増は、今後数年間で新たな機会を創出することが期待される。

Covid-19シナリオ:

*コロナウイルスのパンデミックの間に、いくつかの建設プロジェクトは、ロックダウン中に禁止されている労働者と不可欠なものの不足のために

•また、マイナスの影響があるコロナウイルスのパンデミックの間に建設会社の経済成長、その順番に、半透明のコンクリートの需要を減少させる。

半透明コンクリート市場における詳細なCOVID-19インパクト分析を入手:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6667?reqfor=covid

同報告書には、詳細なセグメントを世界の半透明のコンクリート市場に基づく申請、エンドユーザーを当てる。

アプリケーションに基づいて、壁セグメントは、総シェアの四半分以上を占め、2019年の最大のシェアに貢献し、予測期間中に支配的な地位を維持すると しかし、屋根部門は58.8％の最高CAGRを2022から2027に登録する予定です。

エンドユーザーによると、非住宅セグメントは2019年に最大のシェアを占め、総シェアのほぼ四分の三を保持し、予測の期間を通じて最大のシェアを維持す しかし、住宅セグメントは、予測期間中に40.3％の最高CAGRを描くと推定されています。

ダウンロードサンプル報告書:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6667

地域別にみると、2019年の総シェアはヨーロッパが最も高いシェアを占めている。 しかし、北米は51.3％の最高CAGRで2021年から2027年に成長すると予想されています。

この研究で分析された主要な市場参加者には、Fapinex LLCが含まれます。,Glass Block Technology Limited,UNStudio,Josef Loacker GmbH(LUCCON GmbH),Dupont Lightstone,LCT GesmbH,Litracon Ltd.,Lucem Gmbh,Pan-United Corporation Ltd.、およびハイデルベルクセメントAG（イタルケメンティスパ）。

