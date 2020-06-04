LOS ANGELES, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast, a provider of close management software created by accountants for accountants to close the books faster and more accurately, announced today that it has expanded its successful partner program to include specialized accounting advisory practices. The new program provides a framework for consulting firms who deliver strategic accounting advisory services to work with FloQast to provide a trusted month-end close solution for their clients. ARC Consulting, Bridgepoint Consulting, CFGI, Citrin Cooperman, Cohen & Co, EisnerAmper, Embark, Kranz & Associates, SOA Projects and The Cadence Group are among the firms that have joined FloQast’s trusted consultant network.



Accounting advisory firms offer specialized accounting services for companies who are typically in transition or experiencing rapid growth. These firms frequently advise companies for technical and transactional accounting practices, such as implementing GAAP, internal and external reporting, such as SEC reporting, and system and process optimizations, such as optimizing the month-end close. Due to the strategic nature of their work, they must be unbiased in their approach when recommending technology. These firms seek proven accounting technology that implements quickly, has high levels of customer satisfaction and will continue to deliver value post-engagement. To help accounting consulting firms streamline close management software adoption to improve their clients’ month-end close process, FloQast has established the Strategic Alliance Consulting Program.

“ARC Consulting is a trusted provider of accounting and advisory services, helping businesses to supplement and scale their infrastructure while maintaining on-going compliance with accounting and reporting standards,” said Gary Klintworth, co-founder and Managing Director of ARC Consulting. “We love FloQast because it’s a software solution that our clients can get up and running quickly and apply the best practices that we recommend into their daily business operations. We know those best practices will continue in place long after we’re gone.”

“Consulting firms are trusted advisors to their clients,” said Ken Sims, Chief Revenue Officer of FloQast. “They are only going to recommend a solution that they know works exceptionally well. The Strategic Alliance Consulting Program offers a framework to easily recommend FloQast and provide expedited setup and white-glove service to these firm’s clients--making this a win-win.”

To learn more about FloQast’s Strategic Alliance Consulting Program and how to join, visit www.floqast.com/partners.

*inactive

About FloQast

FloQast is close management software, created by accountants for accountants to close faster and more accurately. On average, accounting teams who rely on FloQast close three days faster. Seamlessly integrated with ERPs and leveraging existing checklists and Excel, FloQast provides a single place to manage the month-end close and gives everyone visibility. The award-winning cloud-based software is trusted by hundreds of accounting departments, including those at Lyft, Twilio, Zoom and The Golden State Warriors. To learn more, visit www.floqast.com and join the conversation on Twitter at @FloQast.

Contact:

Merrill Freund

BOCA Communications for FloQast

floqast@bocacommunications.com

415-577-8637