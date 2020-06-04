Portland, OR, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Egypt medical bandage market generated $14.38 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $19.12 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.6% from 2019 to 2026.The report offers anextensive analysis of changing value chain analysis, supply chain analysis, business performance, industry roadmap, and competitive landscape.

Increase in road accidents, rise in geriatric population, and surge in demand for better healthcare infrastructure drive the growth of the Egypt medical bandage market. However, lack of awareness among people toward medical hygiene and preferencefor traditional methods for wound care hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in government initiatives toward improving the healthcare sector and various opportunities for the medical bandage in Egypt create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

The manufacturing of the medical bandages is not affected by the lockdown, but the demand is decreased during the coronavirus pandemic.

Number of accidents have been decreased during the lockdown in Egypt and surgeries have also been also postponed.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the Egypt medical bandagemarket based onproduct, application, and end user.

Based on product, the gauze bandage segment contributed to the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly half of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, theadhesive bandage segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on application, the surgical wounds segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, holding more than one-third of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the ulcers segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the hospitalssegment contributed the highest share, accounting for nearly half of the total market share in 2018, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Afri Medical, Baxter International Inc., Gyproc, Intermedica, Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Medtronic Plc., Pharmaplast, and Tri M Medical.

