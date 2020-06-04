Portland, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 連合国の市場調査によって発表された報告書によると、世界のUV LED市場は271.1で2018百万ドルを生成し、12によって2026億ドルに達すると推定され、17.3 同報告書には、豊富な解析に変化する市場動向、主要勝戦略、業績、主要セグメントには、競争シナリオ.

エネルギー効率のための政府の率先の増加および紫外線治癒システムの使用法のサージは全体的な紫外線LEDの市場の成長を運転します。 但し、紫外線LEDの高い投資そして設置費用は市場の成長を妨げます。 一方、皮膚感染症を防ぐためにUV Ledの採用が増えていることは、今後数年間で市場参加者にとって新しい機会を作り出します。

Covid-19シナリオ:

*紫外線LEDのための要求は表面の消毒のためのヘルスケア、住宅、および商業のような企業の垂直からCOVID-19pandemicの間に増加するために本当らしいです。

*UV Cセグメントからの収益は、個人用保護用品などの消毒用途の増加により増加する可能性があります。

•医療セグメントから生成された収益は、特にCOVID-19患者が入院している領域を病院敷地内の表面を消毒するためにUV C LEDデバイスの需要が高まっ

レポートはタイプ、適用、企業の垂直、および地域に基づいて全体的な紫外線LEDの市場の詳しい区分を提供する。

タイプ別に見ると、UV Aセグメントは2018年に最大のシェアを占め、総シェアのほぼ四分の三に貢献し、予測期間中に支配的な地位を維持すると推定 しかし、UV Cセグメントは、予測期間中に27.0％の最高CAGRを描くと推定されています。

アプリケーションによると、消毒-浄化セグメントは2018年に最大のシェアを保持し、総シェアの三分の一近くを保持し、予測期間を通じて最大のシェア しかし、屋内園芸部門は21.5％の最高CAGRを2019から2026に登録すると予想されています。

地域別では、北米が最も高いシェアを占め、2018年の市場総シェアのほぼ二分の一に貢献し、予測期間を通じてその優位性を維持します。 しかし、アジア太平洋地域の市場は、21.1％の最高CAGRで2019から2026に成長すると予想されています。

研究で分析された主要な市場参加者には、LG Innotek Coが含まれます。 Ltd.、ノードソン株式会社、日亜株式会社、Lumileds Holding B.V.、Koninklijke Philips N.V.、OSRAM、Crystal IS、Semileds Corporation、Phoseon Technology、およびセンサーエレクトロニクス技術。

アベニュー、ユーザーの図書館のグローバル市場レポートの調査結果データベースは、包括的な報告に関する世界最大の新興市場である。 それは更にちょっとのちょっとのすべての利用できる企業のレポートへのeアクセスを提供する。 アベニューは、世界中の様々な産業、経済、およびエンドユーザーにコアビジネスの洞察を提供することにより、登録されたメンバーは、すべての包括的な要件へ

