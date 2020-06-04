Portland, OR, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global small cell 5G network industry accounted for $344 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $6.87 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 45.3% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of key market trends, driving factors & opportunities, major segments, value chain, product portfolio, and competitive landscape.

Increase in network densification, growing mobile data traffic, advent of Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) band, and rise in investment in 5G infrastructure by several economies have boosted the growth of the global small cell 5G network market. However, small cell deployment challenges and concerns regarding fiber backhaul are the factors that hamper the market growth. On the other hand, emergence of Internet of Things (IoT), and increase in demand for ultra-reliable low latency communications are expected to offer lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5973

The small cell 5G network market is segmented into component, radio technology, frequency band, cell type, applications, and region. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into solution and services. The solutions segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global small cell 5G network market. However, the services segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 48.4% during the forecast period.

Based on frequency band, the market is categorized into low-band, mid-band, and millimeter wave. The millimeter wave segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 51.5% during the study period. However, the mid-band segment contributed to the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly half of the global small cell 5G network market.



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region dominated the market in 2018, accounting for nearly half of the market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 52.3% through 2026.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5973

The key players operating in the global small cell 5G network industry include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Ericsson, Cisco Systems, Inc., CommScope, Fujitsu Limited, Airspan Networks Inc., Huawei Technologies, NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation, and ZTE Corporation.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Small Cell 5G Network Market

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com