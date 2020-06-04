New York, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flavored Water 2019 - Key Insights and Drivers Behind the Flavored Water Market Performance" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05903139/?utm_source=GNW





This aided global growth of flavored water.



North America again headed up the category with the largest volume contribution, as well as the fastest growth rate. The continued success of National Beverage Corp.’s La Croix brand provided the region with its most significant brand, representing the fastest growing brand worldwide. The health movement is particularly fierce in Canada and the United States, with obesity levels in both being some of the highest in any population worldwide.



Continuing along the lines of the health movement, which has resulted in migration to the flavored water category, manufacturers across multiple regions launched new flavor innovations.The common trend across continents was the utilization of ingredients that both appear simplistic and natural.



Flavor share consolidated into established flavors.Lemon increased its share of category volume, widening the gap to second place.



Orange asserted itself as the most popular flavor.



Although PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) kept majority share, only declining by -0.4% volume year-on-year, glass packaging rose by 3.6%. The packaging presents itself as more premium, a price segment expected to continue growth in the coming years. Glass grew exclusively in Asia, driving up the global average. Consumers in Asia are particularly adverse to plastic waste, with small rural communities often becoming dumping grounds for the Global North, with European countries exporting plastic waste to countries such as Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam.



The analyst considers Flavored Water as packaged water which has been flavored by the addition of essences and/or aromatic substances. Flavored Water may or may not contain sweetening agents; may be carbonated or non-carbonated and may contain juice up to 14.9%.



