Montrouge 4 June 2020
Crédit Agricole S.A. Announces Offer Prices and Final Results of its Tender Offers for EUR and GBP Senior Preferred Notes
Summary of the Final Results of its Tender Offers for USD Senior Preferred Notes and EUR/GBP Senior Preferred Notes
Crédit Agricole S.A., acting through its London Branch (the “Company”), today announced the offer prices and final results for its tender offers (the “Offers”) to purchase eleven (11) series of Notes denominated in euros or pounds sterling (the “EUR/GBP Notes”) launched on 28 May 2020.
The Offers expired on 3 June 2020 at 4:00 p.m., Central European Summer time (the “Expiration Date”). The Offers were made on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Tender Offer Memorandum dated 28 May 2020 (the “Tender Offer Memorandum”).
The Company has decided to accept for purchase all the EUR/GBP Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Expiration Date, representing an aggregate principal amount of EUR1,927,866,233 (equivalent) EUR/GBP Notes for a total price (excluding accrued interest) of EUR2,015,064,203 (equivalent). The amount tendered did not exceed the Maximum Tender Amount of EUR3,500,000,000 (or equivalent), and therefore pro-rationing will not apply.
The table below set forth the Offer Price and the aggregate principal amount of each Series of EUR/GBP Notes that are accepted for purchase by the Company, as well as the principal amount remaining outstanding for each of them.
|Title of Notes and
ISIN No.
|Original Issued Amount / Principal Amount Outstanding
|Reference Benchmark
|Reference Yield
|Fixed Spread (basis points) / Yield
|Offer Price(1)
|Principal Amount Tendered and Accepted
|Outstanding Principal Amount after Settlement
|EUR Fixed Rate Notes due November 2020 issued as
EMTN Series no. 441
ISIN: XS0997520258
|EUR1,250,000,000
|N/A(2)
|N/A
|0% Yield
|101.136%
|EUR100,100,000
|EUR1,149,900,000
|EUR Fixed Rate Notes due January 2022 issued as
EMTN Series no. 367
ISIN: XS0637417790
|EUR390,000,000
|January 2022 Interpolated Mid-Swap rate
|-0.280%
|+25 bps
|107.494%
|-
|EUR390,000,000
|EUR Fixed Rate Notes due January 2022 issued as
EMTN Series 472
ISIN: XS1169630602
|EUR1,500,000,000
|January 2022 Interpolated Mid-Swap rate
|-0.281%
|+25 bps
|101.471%
|EUR219,100,000
|EUR1,280,900,000
|EUR Fixed Rate Notes due December 2022 issued as
EMTN Series 496
ISIN: XS1425199848
|EUR1,000,000,000
|December 2022 Interpolated Mid-Swap rate
|-0.296%
|+25 bps
|101.983%
|EUR293,800,000
|EUR706,200,000
|EUR Fixed Rate Notes due
April 2023 issued as
EMTN Series 361
ISIN: XS0617251995
|EUR1,000,000,000
|April 2023 Interpolated Mid-Swap rate
|-0.295%
|+25 bps
|114.843%
|EUR80,200,000
|EUR919,800,000
|EUR Fixed Rate Notes due
July 2023 issued as
EMTN Series 422
ISIN: XS0953564191
|EUR1,250,000,000
|July 2023 Interpolated Mid-Swap rate
|-0.293%
|+30 bps
|109.710%
|EUR92,900,000
|EUR1,157,100,000
|EUR Fixed Rate Notes due
May 2024 issued as
EMTN Series 464
ISIN: XS1069521083
|EUR1,650,000,000
|May 2024 Interpolated Mid-Swap rate
|-0.280%
|+35 bps
|109.103%
|EUR440,400,000
|EUR1,209,600,000
|EUR Fixed Rate Notes due September 2024 issued as
EMTN Series 507
ISIN: XS1550135831
|EUR1,000,000,000
|September 2024 Interpolated Mid-Swap rate
|-0.272%
|+35 bps
|103.939%
|EUR239,300,000
|EUR760,700,000
|GBP Fixed Rate Notes due December 2021 issued as
EMTN Series 354
ISIN: XS0583495188
|GBP250,000,000
|UKT 3.75% September 2021
|0.050%
|+85 bps
|107.000%
|GBP56,902,000
|GBP193,098,000
|GBP Senior Preferred Fixed Rate Notes due October 2024 issued as EMTN Series 564
ISIN: FR0013449600
|GBP300,000,000
|UKT 2.75% September 2024
|0.005%
|+100 bps
|101.018%
|GBP93,900,000
|GBP206,100,000
|EUR Senior Preferred Floating Rate Notes due January 2022 issued as
EMTN Series no. 542
ISIN: FR0013396777
|EUR1,500,000,000
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|100.350%
|EUR292,700,000
|EUR1,207,300,000
(1) Per EUR100,000 or GBP100,000, as applicable, in principal amount of the Notes purchased pursuant to the Offers. In addition to the Offer Price, Holders that tender EUR/GBP Notes that are accepted for purchase will also receive Accrued Interest.
(2) Not applicable.
The settlement of the Offers is expected to occur on 5 June 2020, on which date the Company will deposit with Euroclear, Clearstream or CACEIS Corporate Trust S.A., as applicable, the amount necessary to pay the aggregate Offer Price and Accrued Interest to the relevant Holder. Euroclear, Clearstream or CACEIS Corporate Trust S.A., as applicable, will pay or cause to be paid to each such Holder the relevant Offer Price and Accrued Interest.
The EUR/GBP Notes so repurchased will be canceled by the Company immediately following the settlement of the Offers.
For further details about the terms and conditions of the Offers, please refer to the Tender Offer Memorandum. Capitalized terms used in this announcement but not defined herein have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.
Following today’s announcement of the final results of the Offers and the USD offers, the Company has purchased an aggregate principal amount of EUR1,433,602,256 (equivalent) USD Notes and an aggregate principal amount of EUR1,927,866,233 (equivalent) EUR/GBP Notes.
The Offers and the USD offers are expected to have an immediate impact on revenues of EUR-41 million, which will be felt in the second quarter of 2020. Taking into consideration the expected favorable effect of the Offers and USD offers on future revenues between June 2020 and January 2025, the expected total impact of the Offers and USD offers on revenues is expected to be positive and is estimated to be EUR+46 million.
Further Information
Questions and requests for assistance in connection with the Offers may be directed to:
Sole Structuring Bank for the EUR:GBP Offers and Dealer Manager
Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank.
12, place des Etats-Unis, CS 70052
92547 Montrouge Cedex
France
Attn: Liability Management
Tel: +44 207 214 5903
Email: liability.management@ca-cib.com
Questions and requests for assistance in connection with the tenders of the EUR/GBP Notes including requests for a copy of the Tender Offer Memorandum may be directed to:
The Tender Agents and the Information Agent for the Offers
|Lucid Issuer Services Limited
Tankerton Works
12 Argyle Walk
London WC1H 8HA
Attn: Thomas Choquet
Tel: +44 20 7704 0880
Email: ca@lucid-is.com
CACEIS Corporate Trust S.A.
1-3, Place Valhubert
75013 Paris
France
Attn: David PASQUALE
Tel: +33 (6) 37 41 17 59
Email: david.pasquale@caceis.com / LD-F-CT-OST-MARCHE-PRIMAIR@caceis.com
