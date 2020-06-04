PARAMUS, N.J., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SB One Bank (NASDAQ: SBBX) is proud to announce that Ali Mattera, Senior Vice President Technology and Digital Bank Officer, has been named to Independent Banker’s 40 Under 40: Emerging Community Bank Leaders list. This is the second year that the award-winning monthly publication of the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) recognized the nation’s up-and-coming community bank innovators who are paving the way for the future of the industry.



The Independent Banker list uncovers amazing talent from branch managers, compliance officers, marketers and lenders to CEOs and innovators. Ms. Mattera, was one of four technology leaders highlighted for driving innovation in the community banking space.

“We are so proud of Ali, and we are thrilled that her hard work and efforts in leading innovation at SB One Bank, are being recognized,” said President and CEO, Anthony Labozzetta. “Ali has been instrumental in leading our digital banking platform and has taken charge to embrace technologies that create efficiencies and enhance the relationship banking model that our organization prides itself upon.”

Ms. Mattera guided SB One Bank through two acquisitions in the past two years without disruption and oversaw the development of a company-wide intranet. She provides policy advice to community organizations and state legislators on cybersecurity and privacy protection.

“I am so honored to receive this recognition from Independent Banker, and I look forward to focusing on new ways to infuse innovation into our organization,” said Ali Mattera. “I am particularly excited given the upcoming merger with Provident Bank to leverage innovation strategies to bring these banks and teams together.”

Ms. Mattera joined SB One Bank in 2017 and is responsible for maintaining information technology, digital strategy and digital channels for the Bank and its subsidiaries. She is primarily focused on accelerating innovation throughout the organization, identifying disruptive threats to the Bank’s business models and leading change management and strategic thought leadership. Additionally, she develops and implements forward-thinking, business-enabling technology strategy that integrates and aligns with the Bank’s overall mission to provide an even better banking experience.

Independent Banker received hundreds of entries for this year’s 40 Under 40 competition which was sponsored by FIS. Candidates were judged on character, leadership, community involvement and innovation.

Ms. Mattera and her peers will be recognized at the ICBA 2020 LEAD Summit this September. For more details or to register for the Summit, click here .

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ: SBBX), is the holding company for SB One Bank, a full service, commercial bank that operates regionally with 18 branch locations in New Jersey and New York. Established in 1975, SB One Bank’s strength is in its ability to build strong personal relationships with its customers and to serve the communities in which it operates. In addition to its branches and loan production offices, SB One Bank offers a full-service insurance agency, SB One Insurance Agency, Inc. and wealth services through SB One Wealth. SB One Bank reinforces its commitment to the communities in which it lives and serves through the SB One Foundation, Inc. which supports various local charitable organizations. For more information about SB One, please visit www.sbone.bank.

SB ONE BANCORP

Anthony Labozzetta, President/CEO

Adriano Duarte, EVP/CFO

(p) 844-256-7328