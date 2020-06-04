PURCHASE, N.Y., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAWW) announced today that Lillian A. Dukes has been appointed Senior Vice President, Technical Operations.

Ms. Dukes will lead the company’s Technical Operations, overseeing all maintenance and engineering activities at the Company, and report to James A. Forbes, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. She will have responsibility for management of the total technical operations function, ensuring the establishment and control of safety, technical, and airworthiness standards for the aircraft fleet and the related maintenance of test equipment and facilities.

“Lillian is committed to Atlas Air Worldwide’s culture of safety, efficiency and reliability,” Mr. Forbes said. “As we continue to grow and expand our business globally with our exceptional team, we look forward to Lillian’s leadership in technical operations as we focus on delivering high-quality services for our customers.”

Ms. Dukes joins Atlas Air Worldwide with more than 25 years of technical operations and supply management experience in the aviation industry. Throughout her career, she has held a number of global operations leadership positions at a variety of companies, including American Airlines, American Eagle Airlines, Spirit AeroSystems, Beechcraft Corp., and General Electric. She has been recognized for improving start-up, turnaround, and mature manufacturing environments as well as implementing cost reduction and sustainable growth.

“I am excited to join Atlas Air Worldwide at this critical time and support the company’s dedication to safety, integrity, and excellence,” Ms. Dukes said. “As a leader in global airfreight, Atlas Air Worldwide’s outstanding team, efficient fleet, cost-saving operations, and superior customer service all contribute to a powerful foundation for continued growth and innovation.”

In addition to building an impressive career, Ms. Dukes has established herself as an international public speaker, a well-known mentor and community leader. She has been named to many prestigious lists including, The Exceptional People Magazine’s “Women of Excellence and Influence Exceeding Barriers,” The Network Journal’s “25 Influential Black Women,” and U.S. Black Engineer and IT’s “Centurions of Technical Excellence.” Ms. Dukes sits on several boards, including AWESOME (Achieving Women’s Excellence in Supply Chain Operations, Management & Education), the supply chain’s most active and prominent organization focused on advancing women’s supply chain leadership and also serves as Adjunct Lecturer in the Haslam College of Business within the Graduate & Executive Education Aerospace & Defense programs. Ms. Dukes holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and Mathematics from Carnegie Mellon University and a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Villanova University.

Ms. Dukes’ appointment follows the announcement that Larry Gibbons, Senior Vice President, Technical Operations and Chief Procurement Officer will be transitioning into an advisory role for the Company on July 1.

“Larry has guided the company’s fleet growth from eight aircraft to where we are today at 119, through highly strategic aircraft purchasing, maintenance and returns,” Mr. Forbes said. “We thank Larry for his tremendous leadership throughout his stellar 24-year career with Atlas Air Worldwide.”

About Atlas Air Worldwide:

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., Southern Air Holdings, Inc. and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.

Atlas Air Worldwide’s press releases, SEC filings and other information may be accessed through the company’s home page, www.atlasairworldwide.com .