Portland, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Researchが発表したレポートによると、世界の組み込みFPGA市場は3.02の2017億ドルと推定され、8.98によって2024億ドルに達すると予想され、16.50のcagrを2018から2024 レポートは、トップ投資ポケット、トップ勝利戦略、ドライバー＆機会、市場規模＆見積もり、競争力のあるシナリオ、および変化する市場動向の詳細な分析を提

Power電力要件とシステムコストの削減は、グローバルな組み込みFPGA市場の成長を促進します。 一方、設計の複雑さの数は、ある程度成長を抑制します。 それにもかかわらず、ハイエンドアプリケーションの採用は、業界の主要プレーヤーのための有利な機会のための道を開くことが期待されます。

テレコム部門は2024年までに優位性を維持する-

アプリケーションに基づいて、テレコムセグメントは2017年の総市場シェアのほぼ三分の一を占め、予測期間を通じて支配すると予想されます。 一方、データ処理セグメントは、19.10％の最速のCAGRを2018-2024の間に展示すると予測されています。

SRAMセグメントは2017年にライオンのシェアを保持しました-

技術に基づいて、SRAMセグメントは2017年に最大のシェアを生み出し、市場全体の収益のほぼ五分の一を占めています。 同時に、フラッシュセグメントは19.10％の最速CAGRを2024まで引用すると予測されています。

アジア太平洋地域は2018-2024を通じてトップの地位を維持する-

地理に基づいて、アジア太平洋地域は2017年の総シェアの二五分以上に貢献し、研究期間中にトレイルをリードすることが予想されます。 同時に、アラメダセグメントは18.00％の最速CAGRで2024で成長するだろう。

業界のキープレーヤー-

グローバル組み込みFPGA市場レポートで分析された主要な市場プレーヤーには、Achronix、Menta SAS、Cairn、Efinix、ADICSYS、Intel Corporation、QuickLogic、NanoXplore、FlexLogicなどがあります。 これらの市場参加者は企業の立場を高めるためにパートナーシップ、拡張、共同、共同請負、および他を含む複数の作戦を結合した。

