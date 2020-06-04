LOS ANGELES, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Acquisition Corporation (“Element”), a wholly owned division of BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTC: BFNH), announces that it has created an Investment Committee comprised of leading executives with extensive experience in the media, entertainment and sports sectors.
The Investment Committee will oversee a strategy aimed at acquiring and investing in companies across these industries, and Element will serve as an acquisition vehicle for these transactions.
“We see significant investment opportunities in media, entertainment and sports and are excited to come together to build a new company spanning these dynamic industries,” said Investment Committee member and Co-CEO of Element Acquisition Corporation, John LaViolette. “Based on this shared vision, the other committee members and I plan to leverage our deep relationships and experience to identify compelling targets to partially or fully acquire, and we plan to announce a number of transactions in the coming weeks.”
The members of the Investment Committee are:
- John LaViolette – Mr. LaViolette is the Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Element International Inc, and Co-CEO and Director of Element Global, Inc. (OTC: ELGL). Mr. LaViolette was also a senior partner in the entertainment law firm of Bloom, Hergott, Diemer, Rosenthal, LaViolette, Feldman, Schenkman & Goodman LLP. He has deep relationships with all major Hollywood studios and networks and has represented a vast number of “A-list” actors, writers, and directors.
- Steven Gagnon – Mr. Gagnon is the Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Element International Inc., and Co-CEO and COO of Element Global, Inc. (OTC: ELGL). Mr. Gagnon has a 20-year history in media in the financing and production of film, television and music videos. Mr. Gagnon served as President of the sports group of Madison Sports and Entertainment Group, Inc., and worked as a supervisor in the offshore oil and construction industry for International Underwater Contractors.
- Sasha Shapiro – Mr. Shapiro is President and Director of Element Global, Inc. (OTC: ELGL) and Vice Chairman and President of Element Media Group. Mr. Shapiro is Managing Director of Media Content Capital, a private equity fund focused on investments in early/medium-stage media, internet, and entertainment companies. He has held senior management positions at Warner Bros Studios and Pacifica Ventures and has served as a producer on films including Fury, Sabotage, Fading Gigolo, Dirty Grandpa, Rock the Kasbah, Naked and Ophelia. He sits on the Board of Directors of Sonifi Solutions, QED International, Covert Media and VR MediaTech.
- Mark Greenberg – Mr. Greenberg is CEO of Element Media Group Inc., and Director of Element Global, Inc. (OTC: ELGL). He served as the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of EPIX from 2009 to 2017 and was previously Executive Vice President for Showtime Networks, Inc., and Director of Direct Marketing at HBO (Home Box Office).
- Neil Davis – Mr. Davis is the Chief Business Development Officer in Element Media Group. Mr. Davis is a seasoned digital executive who has created well over $2 billion of revenue for various companies including, AOL, Blockbuster, Dish Network and Qello Media, where he served as Chief Business Officer. He was previously CEO at Monetize, where he consulted for the media and entertainment industries. Prior to that, he was Head of Corporate and Digital Development at Blockbuster-Dish Digital.
- Steve Scheffer – Mr. Scheffer has served almost 30 years at HBO (Home Box Office) as President of Film Programming, Video and Enterprises. Mr. Scheffer was responsible for overseeing all motion picture programming for HBO. As President of HBO Pictures, he was responsible for the financing and production of HBO’s Silver Screen Partners and Cinema Plus theatrical movie ventures. Prior to HBO, Mr. Scheffer held executive positions at Time Life Films, Allied Artists, Polydor Records, MGM and Columbia Pictures.
About Element Acquisition Corp.
Element Acquisition Corp. is a well-capitalized entity formed to pursue acquisitions in the media, entertainment, media technology and sports sectors. It was founded in 2020.
