The stereotypical assumption of energy drinks being solely targeted at younger, ‘gamer-type’ consumers has become largely inaccurate as operators in the category have sought to broaden the appeal of the category through low-calorie offerings and more mainstream marketing efforts.



This has seen the drinking occasions of energy drinks diversify.Globally, 32% of consumers reach for an energy drink ‘after exercising’.



Other energy drink occasions range from ‘at the workplace’ (17%) to ‘during leisure/entertainment activities’ (16%).



The global energy drinks market grew by 8.9% during the review period, making it the fastest growing beverages category. This growth was primarily driven by Asia, Eastern Europe and Africa. The Middle East and North Africa were the only regions to see volumes decline over the review period. This was due to a 50% tax on energy drinks that was implemented across Saudi Arabia. As a result of this tax, energy drink volumes in the market fell by 9.5% during 2018.



New product development during the review period has largely revolved around experimental flavors including cola (Coca-Cola Energy), mojito (Black Lion), and coconut (Red Bull Summer Edition).Other category innovation has focused on the incorporation of ‘natural’ energizing ingredients such as ginseng and guarana which are perceived as healthier than caffeine.



Despite a flurry of new product launches, original energy remains the most popular flavor profile, accounting for 70.2% of category volume.



The energy drinks space has seen a swing towards downsizing due to a combination of both financial and health concerns. Both 25cl and 50cl pack types grew faster than the overall category average. 47% of global consumers claiming to ‘actively trying to reduce’ their sugar consumption, consumers are opting for smaller pack types in order to reassure themselves.



Despite metal cans enjoying a strong association with the energy drinks category, its dominance has wavered over the past year with many regions (The Middle-East, North Africa, and Asia) recording notable growth in PET pack types. This is primarily due to macro-economic factors, with weak economic climates and widespread implementation of both sugar and energy drink taxes nudging consumers towards the cheapest offerings.



Energy drinks recorded substantial growth across both on and off trade channels as the category gained further mainstream acceptance and branched out its appeal to older demographics.The price per liter dipped across off-trade channels as private labels took an increased interest in the category.



Similarly, domestic operators launched value-driven options into markets that have traditionally been dominated by more expensive brands such as Red Bull and Monster. This trend is forecast to continue over future years with prices remaining flat or negative.



The analyst considers Energy Drinks as energy-enhancing products, mainly carbonated and containing stimulants such as caffeine, taurine, guarana (the guarana seed has a higher caffeine content than coffee), glucuronolactone, yerba mate, along with glucose syrup (corn syrup) and maltodextrin.



