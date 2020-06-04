Auction date June 11, 2020
|Maturity date
|Loan
|ISIN code
|Coupon
|Issue volume, SEK million
|2027-12-01
|3113
|SE0009548704
|0.125%
|750
|2032-06-01
|3111
|SE0007045745
|0.125%
|250
Settlement date June 15, 2020
Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on June 11, 2020
Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office
For more information, please contact:
The funding desk
+ 46 8 613 4780
fo@riksgalden.se
Riksgälden
Stockholm, SWEDEN
