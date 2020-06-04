Auction date June 11, 2020

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Issue volume, SEK million 2027-12-01 3113 SE0009548704 0.125% 750 2032-06-01 3111 SE0007045745 0.125% 250

Settlement date June 15, 2020

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on June 11, 2020

Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office

