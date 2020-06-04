Covina, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global lateral testing market accounted for US$ 5.4 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 7.9 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.3%.
Rise in geriatric population, rising prevalence of infectious diseases, growth in demand for home-based lateral flow assay test kits, rise in disposable income in developing countries, and surge in demand for point-of-care testing are the main drivers of the global lateral testing market.
The report "Global Lateral Testing Market, By Product Type (Kits and Reagents, Lateral Flow Assay Readers, Digital/Mobile Readers, and Benchtop Readers), By Technique (Sandwich Assay, Competitive Assay, and Multiplex Detection Assay), By Application (Clinical Testing, Veterinary Diagnostics, Food safety & Environment Testing, and Drug Development & Quality Testing), By End-user (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Home Care, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2026”.
Key Highlights:
Analyst View:
Rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases
Growth in the prevalence of infectious diseases is expected to drive the target market growth in the coming years. As per WHO, in 2017, 219 million malaria cases were projected in around 87 countries. Further, WHO also reports that over 435,000 deaths were noted due to malaria in 2017. Hence, growing incidence of infectious diseases is estimated to result in demand for lateral flow assays.
Growth in government initiatives
Growth in the initiatives taken by governments to curb malaria are projected to propel the target market growth. For instance, in 2019, on World Malaria Day, WHO partnered with RBM, African Union Commission, and other partner organizations to create and spread awareness on malarial prevention and diagnosis. Increase in government investments is another factor anticipated to drive the target market growth.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Lateral Testing Market”, Product Type (Kits and Reagents, Lateral Flow Assay Readers, Digital/Mobile Readers, and Benchtop Readers), By Technique (Sandwich Assay, Competitive Assay, and Multiplex Detection Assay), By Application (Clinical Testing, Veterinary Diagnostics, Food safety & Environment Testing, and Drug Development & Quality Testing), By End-user (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Home Care, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2026
Key Market Insights from the report:
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global lateral testing market includes Abbott Laboratories, Alere Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Biomrieux SA, Danaher Corporation, Qiagen N.V., Siemens AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.
