NEW YORK, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced that Luly Yang Design Group, the uniform designer and manufacturer, couture and apparel company based in Seattle, selected BlueCherry® Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) to optimize inventory and order fulfillment processes. The BlueCherry Enterprise Suite provides end-to-end capabilities for fashion, apparel, footwear and consumer lifestyle brands.



Luly Yang Design Group manages a dynamic portfolio of multifaceted operations. This includes Luly Yang Couture, an award-winning fashion house founded in 2000. The Luly Yang Design Group designs and manufactures custom branded corporate uniforms and specialty lines featuring luxe accessories and ready-to-wear separates. The Seattle-based company sought a solution to manage orders, inventory, costing, reporting and leverage automation as the company continues to grow.



With extensive expertise and resources in the fashion and apparel market, the CGS BlueCherry ERP solution will support the company’s current and future business as it grows. Through BlueCherry, Luly Yang Design Group will enhance collaboration throughout all departments and divisions. The company will also increase automation and track its products from style creation to fulfillment.

"By incorporating BlueCherry ERP, we will increase transparency throughout our organization," said Luly Yang, Founder. "With increased automation, our team will be able to focus on more strategic tasks that will ultimately increase productivity and decrease costs."

“Luly is an innovator and has built a truly original company, unique in how it is thriving, especially during these times,” said Paul Magel, president, Business Applications and Technology Outsourcing division, CGS. “We are proud to welcome the Luly Yang Design Group to our thriving BlueCherry community of fashion and apparel customers and look forward to building a long-lasting relationship with the team.”

The CGS BlueCherry Enterprise Suite provides clients with comprehensive digital supply chain management solutions, available both in the cloud and on-premises, to drive their fundamental business processes. With a focus on the needs of high-growth organizations operating in consumer lifestyle products, retail and apparel, BlueCherry is a unified platform that provides supply chain visibility with the latest digital technologies. The BlueCherry Suite addresses the needs of the end-to-end supply chain, from planning and product development to manufacturing and sales.

About Luly Yang Design Group

Luly Yang is an internationally recognized and award-winning Seattle-based fashion designer and creative director who seeks to elevate the human experience through innovative designs. Luly Yang Design Group develops and manufactures custom corporate uniforms; and specializes in couture evening and bridal wear and bespoke suiting. Specialty lines feature luxe accessories and ready-to-wear separates. For more information, visit: https://lulyyang.com/

About CGS

For 35 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients' complex, multi-dimensional needs and support clients' most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @BlueCherryCGS and on LinkedIn .

