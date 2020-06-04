Company announcement NO.15/2020

When DFDS’ resumes sailings on the Oslo-Copenhagen ferry route from 25 June, a new ferry route between Frederikshavn and Oslo will open at the same time.



Both routes will be operated by the two ferries sailing between Copenhagen and Oslo. However, it will not be possible for passengers to travel between Copenhagen and Frederikshavn only, so it will be two separate routes.

The target group for the new route is first and foremost passengers travelling with their own car for transport purposes. On-board facilities and experiences will be adapted to this target group. The route between Copenhagen and Oslo will also focus more on transporting passengers when it resumes service.

On board, the emphasis will be on ensuring that there is sufficient space for each passenger to comply with recommendations for social distancing.

“We look forward to welcoming passengers travelling between Denmark and Norway for holidays in summer houses and hotels or other purposes. The new route will also contribute to tourism and trade in and around Frederikshavn and Oslo. We also look forward to welcoming freight customers on the route,” says Torben Carlsen, CEO of DFDS.





Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO, +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO, +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR, +45 33 42 33 59

Gert Jakobsen, Communications, +45 33 42 32 97





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



Attachment