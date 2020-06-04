Kansas City, Missouri, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DeBruce Foundation tonight released the following statement:

We believe in Kansas City and we want to be part of the solution for the future good of our community. Both citizens and police agree body cameras are needed and a good next step, but there is not enough funding. It is time for foundations and business leaders to take action. That’s why The DeBruce Foundation is stepping up to lead this charge along with the Police Foundation.

With the lead donation from The DeBruce Foundation of $1 million dollars, and the generosity of the business and philanthropic community, we are pleased to announce we have secured the $2.5 million needed to purchase body cameras for the KCPD.

About The DeBruce Foundation The DeBruce Foundation is a national foundation whose mission is to expand pathways to economic growth and opportunity. The Foundation is geared toward helping individuals unlock their potential and find new career pathways. By developing solutions such as the Agile Work Profiler, we can change how people pursue careers. By partnering strategically, we increase experiences and exposure to widen career opportunities. We develop young people by engaging them in decision-making through initiatives such as DeBruce Career Corps. Learn more at www.DeBruce. org

