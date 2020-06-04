New York, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Lighting Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449678/?utm_source=GNW

An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Hardware market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 20.5% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$647.1 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$936.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Hardware segment will reach a market size of US$717 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Smart Lighting market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 19.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.7 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Smart Lighting market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.; Cree, Inc.; Current, Powered by GE; Eaton Corporation PLC; Gooee Limited; Hafele America Co.; Honeywell International, Inc.; Hubbell Lighting, Inc.; Ketra Inc.; Legrand Group; Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.; Lifi Labs, Inc.; Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.; Nualight Ltd.; OSRAM GmbH; Signify Holding; Switchmate, Inc.; SYSKA LED Lights Pvt., Ltd.; Taolight Company Limited; Virtual Extension Ltd.; Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting; Zumtobel Group AG





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares Smart Lighting Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Smart Lighting Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Smart Lighting Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027 Table 3: Hardware (Component) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 4: Hardware (Component) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 5: Software (Component) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 6: Software (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Services (Component) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Services (Component) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 9: Wired Technology (Technology) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 10: Wired Technology (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 11: Wireless Technology (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 12: Wireless Technology (Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Indoor Application (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2

through 2027 Table 14: Indoor Application (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027 Table 15: Outdoor Application (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 16: Outdoor Application (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Smart Lighting Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 17: United States Smart Lighting Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027 Table 18: United States Smart Lighting Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Smart Lighting Market in US$ Million in the United States by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 20: United States Smart Lighting Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 Table 21: United States Smart Lighting Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 22: Smart Lighting Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 23: Canadian Smart Lighting Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027 Table 24: Smart Lighting Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2020 and 2027 Table 25: Smart Lighting Market Analysis in Canada in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 26: Canadian Smart Lighting Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 Table 27: Canadian Smart Lighting Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 28: Canadian Smart Lighting Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 29: Japanese Market for Smart Lighting: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027 Table 30: Japanese Smart Lighting Market Share Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Smart Lighting Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 32: Japanese Smart Lighting Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 Table 33: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Smart Lighting in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 34: Smart Lighting Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 35: Chinese Smart Lighting Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027 Table 36: Chinese Smart Lighting Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027 Table 37: Smart Lighting Market Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 38: Smart Lighting Market in China: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027 Table 39: Chinese Demand for Smart Lighting in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 40: Chinese Smart Lighting Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Smart Lighting Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 41: European Smart Lighting Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 42: European Smart Lighting Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 43: European Smart Lighting Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027 Table 44: European Smart Lighting Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027 Table 45: European Smart Lighting Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 46: Smart Lighting Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027 Table 47: European Smart Lighting Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 48: European Smart Lighting Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 49: Smart Lighting Market in France by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 50: French Smart Lighting Market Share Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027 Table 51: French Smart Lighting Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 52: French Smart Lighting Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 Table 53: Smart Lighting Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 54: French Smart Lighting Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027 GERMANY Table 55: Smart Lighting Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027 Table 56: German Smart Lighting Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027 Table 57: German Smart Lighting Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 58: German Smart Lighting Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 Table 59: Smart Lighting Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 60: Smart Lighting Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 61: Italian Smart Lighting Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: Italian Smart Lighting Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027 Table 63: Smart Lighting Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 64: Smart Lighting Market in Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027 Table 65: Italian Demand for Smart Lighting in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 66: Italian Smart Lighting Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Smart Lighting: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: United Kingdom Smart Lighting Market Share Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027 Table 69: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Smart Lighting Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 70: United Kingdom Smart Lighting Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 Table 71: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Smart Lighting in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 72: Smart Lighting Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 73: Rest of Europe Smart Lighting Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027 Table 74: Rest of Europe Smart Lighting Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027 Table 75: Rest of Europe Smart Lighting Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 76: Smart Lighting Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027 Table 77: Rest of Europe Smart Lighting Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 78: Rest of Europe Smart Lighting Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 79: Smart Lighting Market in Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 80: Asia-Pacific Smart Lighting Market Share Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027 Table 81: Asia-Pacific Smart Lighting Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 82: Asia-Pacific Smart Lighting Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 Table 83: Smart Lighting Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 84: Asia-Pacific Smart Lighting Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027 REST OF WORLD Table 85: Rest of World Smart Lighting Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027 Table 86: Smart Lighting Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2020 and 2027 Table 87: Smart Lighting Market Analysis in Rest of World in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 88: Rest of World Smart Lighting Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 Table 89: Rest of World Smart Lighting Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 90: Rest of World Smart Lighting Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 119

