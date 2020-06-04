MONTREAL, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: AEL.H) Amseco Exploration Ltd (Amseco or The Company) announces that it will take advantage of the 45 days delay granted by the Autorité des marches financiers for the filing of its 2020 first quarterly financial statements, management discussion and analysis, and notice. These documents should be produced before June 15, 2020.



Until these are filed on SEDAR, Amseco’s Management and directors and any insider are under a policy regarding prohibitions on transactions in accordance with Section 9 of General Instruction 11-207 - Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

Since the last published financial statements and since the June 1st, 2020 Press Release, no significant events relating to Amseco’s business occurred. Should such event occur before the above-mentioned documents are filed on SEDAR, Amseco will immediately publish a press release in accordance with the applicable continuous disclosure requirements.

