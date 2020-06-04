New York, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bulk/HOD Water 2019 - Key Insights and Drivers behind the Bulk/HOD Water Market Performance" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05903135/?utm_source=GNW

In affluent nations of the Global North, point-of-use (POU) filtration systems continue to threaten bulk/HOD water volumes in the workplace.



Meanwhile, the convenience of packaged water is often favored when on the move, and tap water is deemed safe to consume in the home.



Extreme summer weather across both the northern and southern hemisphere strengthened consumption by increasing demand for refreshment at home and at work.Regions with limited access to potable municipal water typically registered the fastest growth rates, with a few exceptions, as bulk water presented the best value for money when avoiding contaminated water.



When excluding Africa, Asia, and MENA, global volumes declined on average in 2018.With the other regions either experiencing very small growth or decline, the aforementioned three regions propped up the category.



Out of the three, Africa registered the fastest volume growth, albeit from a low base.



The purported health benefits of mineral water gained share for the segment, while the bottled spring water segment suffered minor decline globally.Share ratio remained reasonably consistent, as expected for this rather static category.



Spring and mineral water’s higher average PPLs discouraged purchases in Africa, where consumers instead chose to stick with trusted table water sources.



Bulk/HOD water packaging is still majority polycarbonate, the reusability providing both financial savings and helping to reduce single-use plastic waste.However, polycarbonate often contains Bisphenol-A (BPA), which can cause tumors when leached into liquid contents.



PET is on the rise, with many preferring the hygiene benefit of single-use bottles. PET is the majority material in MENA, where home consumers of bulk water prefer the thinner plastic to polycarbonate, as the former are crushable and thereby more easily disposable.



Home delivery remained the most common channel for the category worldwide (52.8% volume share). Despite losing some volume share to the faster-growing institutions channel, the continued growth of home delivery in China allowed the channel to grow globally. Volume growth of the channel was higher across Africa, which saw double-digit growth. However, due to Africa’s smaller volume compared to China, the volume increase had less of an impact on a global scale. Saudi Arabia and the UAE also contributed strong growth to the channel, with busy lifestyles driving the need for convenience.



The analyst considers Bulk/HOD Water as Potable water sold in packs of over 10 liters for use in dispensers. Includes water bottled on site for use in Horeca outlets, in containers greater than 10 liters.



