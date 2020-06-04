CHICAGO, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS , the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability solutions, hosted its first ever virtual conference – The Short Conference – on May 21, 2020 to connect the EHS community and discuss the key issues most affecting them during the global COVID-19 pandemic. Thousands of EHS professionals registered for the conference to gain actionable knowledge and best-practice advice during interactive speaking sessions and expert panels.



With businesses disrupted around the globe, VelocityEHS organized the virtual conference to connect EHS professionals who are feeling particularly isolated and under pressure at this time. And respecting the extraordinary financial and time constraints safety professionals face, the conference was provided at no cost while packing in six sessions in under six hours – two of which were made available for continuing education units (CEUs).

Among the biggest concerns expressed by EHS professionals and covered by the conference were new rules around restarting work, employee screenings (e.g. taking temperatures), mask and respirator use, safety training under social distancing rules, and maintaining compliance with evolving regulations. Surveys of attendees found that 60 percent of their workers are experiencing more stress and muscular discomfort or pain since COVID-19 struck. For safety folks with people restarting work, 50 percent expect musculoskeletal disorders to increase.

“The Short Conference was an example of making lemonade out of lemons. People in the EHS community are working on the frontlines for their businesses, but they also need support. It’s a challenging situation,” said Matt Airhart, president and COO of VelocityEHS and a panel moderator. “The number of people who turned out for it, and the positive feedback we’ve received, speaks to the need we all have for greater connection and interaction. We will use the insights gained from the conference to develop resources to help EHS professionals through this moment and beyond.”

Those unable to attend The Short Conference live can visit www.EHS.com/covid-info to view on-demand video recordings of the sessions, and access additional resources related to the event.

EHS professionals are also encouraged to visit the VelocityEHS COVID-19 Resource Site for additional complimentary services and resources to help them prepare, prevent and protect workers from exposure to COVID-19. With free access to key components of its EHS software platform, VelocityEHS is arming employers, health care workers, first responders and more with industry-best tools to manage their chemical safety, respirator fit testing, and office ergonomics programs through this difficult time. Visit www.EHS.com/covid-info for more information.

To learn more about VelocityEHS' award-winning EHS solutions, visit www.EHS.com .

