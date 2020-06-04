Lyon, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has caused panic globally. Although there is no proven medicine or vaccine available to treat this infection, what is even more challenging is the screening and detection of this virus. Due to a severe shortage of diagnostic test kits and screening techniques, the virus remains undetected. In addition, it has also been observed that the virus does not affect everyone equally, i.e., people who come in contact with the virus can be symptomatic or asymptomatic.



Symptomatic patients are those who display the signs of being affected by the infection and may suffer from common symptoms, such as fever, cough, cold, and in some cases, diarrhea. On the contrary, asymptomatic carriers won’t display any symptoms of the infection. They, however, can still be the healthy carriers of the infection and can spread it to others. To control the spread of this infection, detection and screening, at the right time, is very important.

To tackle such issues, researchers are leveraging cloud and mobile technologies for performing automated medical diagnosis. Such technologies can be made available in every part of the world with the help of the internet and can improve coverage and reduce the cost of diagnosis.

Based on the market intelligence research, titled “ Global Virtual Diagnostics Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2030 ”, the virtual diagnostic market generated a revenue of $425.6 million in 2018 and is projected to project a CAGR of 15.52% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2030. The market is anticipated to reach $ 2,368.2million by 2030.

Factors such as the rising diagnostic expenditures, poor health conditions, lack of physicians, and medical staff, and the increasing incidences of chronic health conditions have driven the virtual diagnostics market. Consequently, leading manufacturers in the market are developing artificial intelligence and machine learning based tools, which are often incorporated in the smartphones and platforms that are used to mimic human cognitive behaviors and to analyze the complex medical data available from the healthcare settings.

Moreover, to fulfill the demand for such diagnostic products, numerous established, as well as emerging companies, are venturing into the virtual diagnostics market in order to earn huge profits and to make the maximum use of technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to incorporate important advances in the field of diagnostics. Some of these key manufacturers include Uber Diagnostics, CapsoVision Inc., Cardiologs Technologies, Healthy.io Ltd, IDx Technologies Inc., Monitored Therapeutics, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Phelcom Technologies, and Sight Diagnostics.

