CARGOTEC CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS, 4 JUNE 2020 AT 6:00 PM (EEST)
Cargotec Corporation, managers' transactions: Olkkonen, Kaisa
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Olkkonen, Kaisa
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Cargotec Corporation
LEI: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33_20200604114226_51
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-06-03
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009013429
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 672 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 672 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
For further information, please contact:
Aki Vesikallio, Investor Relations Director, tel. +358 40 729 1670
Cargotec's sales in 2019 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs around 12,500 people.
