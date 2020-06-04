Covina, CA, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth in number of COVID-19 cases in developing and developed countries creates profitable opportunity for the global surgical face marks market. As per data published by to WHO in March 30 2020, the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 noted in major countries accounted at 82,447 cases in China, 78,797 in Spain, 97,689 in Italy, 38,309 in Iran, and 122,653 in the U.S.
The report "Global Surgical Face Masks Market, By Product Type (Basic Surgical Mask, Antifog Surgical Mask, Fluid/splash surgical Mask, N95 Mask, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals & Clinic, Drug Store, and Online Store), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.
Growth in number of people with coronavirus infections
Currently, the world is facing the pandemic of an infectious disease called COVID-19. This infection leads to acute & severe respiratory disorders, multiple organ failure, pneumonia, and even death in severe cases. Therefore, growth in number of people with coronavirus infections is expected to boost the global surgical face masks market growth. As per World Health Organization in April 1st 2020, globally, 823,626 confirmed and 72,736 new cases of COVID-19 were noted. In addition, the World Health Organization recommends the use of masks in health care and home settings in the context of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak. Hence, demand for surgical marks has increased.
Untapped Market in Emerging Economies Offers Growth Opportunities
Manufactures in the surgical face masks market marks the huge consumer base in emerging economies for commercial growth. As the access to healthcare services in developing countries is not as good as compared to developed countries, the former markets provides a huge growth potential. Due to the relatively lower awareness about health, the adoption of masks is quite lower in emerging economies. This is why manufactures have started launching campaigns and advertising their products to make people realize their importance in developing countries.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on "Global Surgical Face Masks Market", By Product Type (Basic Surgical Mask, Antifog Surgical Mask, Fluid/splash surgical Mask, N95 Mask, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals & Clinic, Drug Store, and Online Store), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)
The global surgical face masks market accounted for US$ 3.0 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 5.9 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.9%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region.
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global surgical face masks market includes Thea-Tex Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd., Cartel Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Medicare Hygiene Limited, Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. Ltd., 3M Company, Medline Industries Inc., Mediblue Health Care Private Limited, Kwalitex Healthcare Private Limited, Piaoan Group Co., Ltd., and AMMEX Corporation
The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
Key Topics Covered
Check out Related Reports:
