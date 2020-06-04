Covina, CA, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth in number of COVID-19 cases in developing and developed countries creates profitable opportunity for the global surgical face marks market. As per data published by to WHO in March 30 2020, the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 noted in major countries accounted at 82,447 cases in China, 78,797 in Spain, 97,689 in Italy, 38,309 in Iran, and 122,653 in the U.S.

The report "Global Surgical Face Masks Market, By Product Type (Basic Surgical Mask, Antifog Surgical Mask, Fluid/splash surgical Mask, N95 Mask, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals & Clinic, Drug Store, and Online Store), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.

Key Highlights:

In March 2020, Honeywell increased its production capabilities in Phoenix to produce N95 face mask in support of the U.S. government’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On April 2020, 3M Company India, has raised its production of hand sanitizers, respirators, and surgical masks in the country in the range of 35-40%. The company focusses on segments including homecare, healthcare, and workplace safety.

Request a Sample Copy of the Business Intelligence Report @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4261

Analyst View:



Growth in number of people with coronavirus infections

Currently, the world is facing the pandemic of an infectious disease called COVID-19. This infection leads to acute & severe respiratory disorders, multiple organ failure, pneumonia, and even death in severe cases. Therefore, growth in number of people with coronavirus infections is expected to boost the global surgical face masks market growth. As per World Health Organization in April 1st 2020, globally, 823,626 confirmed and 72,736 new cases of COVID-19 were noted. In addition, the World Health Organization recommends the use of masks in health care and home settings in the context of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak. Hence, demand for surgical marks has increased.

Untapped Market in Emerging Economies Offers Growth Opportunities

Manufactures in the surgical face masks market marks the huge consumer base in emerging economies for commercial growth. As the access to healthcare services in developing countries is not as good as compared to developed countries, the former markets provides a huge growth potential. Due to the relatively lower awareness about health, the adoption of masks is quite lower in emerging economies. This is why manufactures have started launching campaigns and advertising their products to make people realize their importance in developing countries.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Surgical Face Masks Market”, By Product Type (Basic Surgical Mask, Antifog Surgical Mask, Fluid/splash surgical Mask, N95 Mask, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals & Clinic, Drug Store, and Online Store), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

Send a Query here for a Special Discount @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-discount/4261

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global surgical face masks market accounted for US$ 3.0 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 5.9 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.9%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region.

By product type, basic surgical mask segment is projected to witness substantial share as compared to other product type segment. This can be attributed due to reduced cost of these surgical masks and ease of availability.

By distribution channel, mobile intensive care unit is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period, due to its well-equipped facilities to comfort the patient in the ambulance. Rise in the use of mobile intensive care unit worldwide is propelling the growth of the market.

By region, North America is expected to register for highest share of the global surgical face masks market owing to growing prevalence of infectious diseases among the population. Additionally, presence of key players and growth in awareness are projected to propel the market in the region.

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Surgical-Face-Masks-Market-4261

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global surgical face masks market includes Thea-Tex Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd., Cartel Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Medicare Hygiene Limited, Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. Ltd., 3M Company, Medline Industries Inc., Mediblue Health Care Private Limited, Kwalitex Healthcare Private Limited, Piaoan Group Co., Ltd., and AMMEX Corporation

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces Analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Key Topics Covered

Introduction

Study Deliverables

Study Assumptions

Scope of the Study

Research Methodology Executive Summary

Opportunity Map Analysis

Market at Glance

Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis, by Region

Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis

Investment Analysis Competitive Analysis

Check out Related Reports:

To know more Contact Us: Sales Prophecy Market Insights Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com