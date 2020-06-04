To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S
Public announcement no. 476
June 4, 2020
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S
GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S announces that an annual general meeting has been convened for the company to be held on June 30th, 2020, at 15.00 at the company's address:
GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S
Lindholm Havnevej 29
5800 Nyborg
The notice is in accordance with the company's financial calendar.
The notice has been submitted in accordance with the company's Articles of Association § 3.
Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S encourages all shareholders to vote by proxy prior to the annual general meeting as participation in person may be very limited due to Covid-19 regulations.
The documents are attached to this notice and further information can be obtained on the company's website (www.glunz-jensen.com).
The company website will also provide last minute information related to the annual general meeting conduct to Covid-19 regulations and compliance as instructed by the Danish government and health authorities.
Yours sincerely,
GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S
For further information:
CEO, Martin Overgaard Hansen, +4522608405
Chairman of the Board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen, +4540431303
