To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 476

June 4, 2020

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S

GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S announces that an annual general meeting has been convened for the company to be held on June 30th, 2020, at 15.00 at the company's address:

GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S

Lindholm Havnevej 29

5800 Nyborg

The notice is in accordance with the company's financial calendar.



The notice has been submitted in accordance with the company's Articles of Association § 3.

Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S encourages all shareholders to vote by proxy prior to the annual general meeting as participation in person may be very limited due to Covid-19 regulations.

The documents are attached to this notice and further information can be obtained on the company's website ( www.glunz-jensen.com ).

The company website will also provide last minute information related to the annual general meeting conduct to Covid-19 regulations and compliance as instructed by the Danish government and health authorities.

Yours sincerely,

GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S

For further information:

CEO, Martin Overgaard Hansen, +4522608405

Chairman of the Board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen, +4540431303

Attachments