On 12 March the Company announced that it had received a notification from Íslandsbanki, acting as market maker for the Company's shares, activating a condition deviation clause in the Market Making Agreement under unforseen circumstances.

Íslandsbanki has now notified the Company that the circumstances no longer call for a deviation from the agreement and therefore its provisions relating to both bid-ask spreand and price will be reactivated.



For further information please contact Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, Executive Vice President of Human Resources & Communications via phone (+354) 825-3399 or investors@eimskip.is.