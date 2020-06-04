Denver, CO, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apartment Investment and Management Company (Aimco) has been named a Top Workplace in Colorado for the eighth consecutive year. Published by the Denver Post, the annual list of top workplaces is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous, third-party survey that measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and engagement.

“Our intentional culture of respect, collaboration, and customer service is embraced by teammates at every level of our organization,” said Aimco Senior Vice President of Human Resources Jennifer Johnson. “This recognition is a tribute to this team – our greatest asset. Their commitment to our mission is even more obvious in the unprecedented times we’re experiencing today.”

Aimco’s top priority in the Covid-19 crisis has been the safety and wellbeing of team members and residents. The company has adjusted its operations in response to the pandemic, including regular enhanced cleanings, frequent disinfection of high-touch areas, and restricted access or temporary closure of shared spaces.

Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, Aimco remains fully staffed and is providing paid time off to team members diagnosed with Covid-19 or placed into quarantine by doctor’s orders. This additional pay while away from work ensures teammates have the time they need to return to good health without the worry of lost income.

Aimco’s response has been guided by the same values that earned it the Top Workplace recognition for the eighth consecutive year, an achievement only realized by five other companies in Colorado.

To learn more about Aimco, visit www.aimco.com.

###

About Aimco

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country’s largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 124 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia. Aimco common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIV and are included in the S&P 500. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website at www.aimco.com.

Jamie Alvarez Apartment Investment and Management Company (Aimco) 3036914494 jamie.alvarez@aimco.com