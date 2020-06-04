Pune, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aerospace 3D printing market size is projected to reach USD 6.74 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.17% during the forecast period. The growing interest in 3D printing for space applications is expected to generate new avenues of expansion in this market, according to Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Aerospace 3D Printing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Vertical (Printers and Materials), By Industry Type (UAV, Aircraft, and Spacecraft), By Application Type (Engine Components, Space Components, and Structural Components), By Printer Technology Type (DMLS, FDM, CLIP, SLA, SLS and Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026”. Organizations such as NASA are actively researching the potential of 3D printing technologies in supporting long-distance space flights. For example, NASA’s In-space manufacturing (ISM) project is designed to apply 3D printing to create tools, spare parts, and other essential materials speedily in case of unforeseen events. In 2014, NASA sent the first 3D printer to the International Space Station (ISS) developed by the company Made in Space. These instances provide solid proof that 3D printing has wide applicability in space missions, thereby fueling the demand for aerospace 3D printing tools and solutions.

The report states that the market value was at USD 1.35 billion in 2018. It also contains the following:

Detailed examination of the factors driving the market;

In-depth study of the market segments;

Comprehensive analysis of the regional prospects and competitive milieu of the market; and

Careful assessment of the various challenges facing the market.





COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Market Driver

High Potential of 3D Printing in Satellite Manufacturing to Favor Market Growth

In order to make satellites more lightweight and fuel-efficient, satellite manufacturers are showing an increasing inclination towards aerospace 3D printing technologies. For example, in July 2018, Lockheed Martin released its humungous 3D printed titanium dome for satellite fuel tanks. The high strength of titanium makes it the ideal candidate for 3D printed fuel tanks for satellites as these components need to be light in weight as well as sturdy enough to withstand the challenging space environment. Similarly, the Thales Alenia Space fitted 45 communications satellites with 3D printed parts in 2017. A few years before this event, Thales had deployed a 3D-printed aluminum antenna aboard Turkmenistan’s first satellite, TurkmenAlem/MonacoSat. These developments bode well for the aerospace 3D printing market growth as additive manufacturing is showcasing wide potential in satellite designing and development.

Regional Analysis

North America to Lead the Charge; Asia-Pacific to Grow at Heightened Pace

Generating revenue of USD 652.3 million in 2018, North America is poised to command the aerospace 3D printing market share in the forthcoming years. This is primarily attributable to the US’s position as a global manufacturing hub of aerospace machines and components along with the presence of well-established large and small-sized aircraft OEMs in the region. In addition, the US government is consistently raising its investments in developing next-gen military aircraft, which is expected to further propel the regional market.

In Asia-Pacific, the main market drivers include rising adoption of 3D printing in the production of commercial aircrafts and growing investments in the domestic space industry, especially in India and China.





Competitive Landscape

Growing Focus on 3D Printed Materials for Space Missions to Characterize Competition

The competitive landscape of this market is entering a highly dynamic period as core competitors are designing products to cater to the increasing demand for 3D printed materials from the space industry. This is enabling market players to diversify their portfolio and tap new investment opportunities.

Industry Developments:

October 2019: US-based Relativity Space announced that it has secured Series C funding amounting to USD 140 million from Bond and Tribe Capital. This funding round will enable Relativity to launch the world’s first rocket that is fully 3D printed into Earth’s orbit, which will enter commercial service in 2021.

US-based Relativity Space announced that it has secured Series C funding amounting to USD 140 million from Bond and Tribe Capital. This funding round will enable Relativity to launch the world’s first rocket that is fully 3D printed into Earth’s orbit, which will enter commercial service in 2021. May 2019: NASA, in collaboration with Virgin Orbit, a satellite launch company, engineered a functional 3D printed combustion chamber for a rocket engine, using copper as its base material. The new component is aimed at promoting uptake of 3D printing technology in commercial space applications and lower costs of NASA’s future space missions.





List of Companies Covered in the Aerospace 3D Printing Market Report are:

Ultimaker B.V.

Stratasys Ltd.

MTU Aero Engines AG

Höganäs AB

Envisiontec GmbH

Aerojet Rocketdyne

The Exone Company

Norsk Titanium

Materialise NV

EOS GmbH

Arcam AB

3D Systems Corporation





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Value Chain Analysis

Global Aerospace 3D Printer Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vertical Printers Materials Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Industry UAVs Aircraft Spacecraft Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Engine Component Space Component Structural Component Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Printer Technology Direct metal laser sintering (DMLS) Fused deposition modeling (FDM) Continuous liquid interface production (CLIP) Stereolithography (SLA) Selective laser sintering (SLS) Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the world



TOC Continued…!!!







